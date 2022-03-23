The Bremen High School’s common room was taken over by this year’s Haralson Junior Leadership Team on Thursday as they attempted to spark some joy for their peers.
Along one wall was a table of free gifts that promoted good mental health practices. On the opposite wall, students had set up a photo booth backed with art promoting Sources of Strength, a University of West Georgia program, supporting wellness.
The Haralson Junior Leadership Team is an honors program sponsored by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce to help teach high school students leadership skills as well as how communities work.
“It was started to build future leaders,” said Elizabeth Langley, director of marketing and events at the Chamber. “We wanted to reach out to kids that needed the extra push to get out of their box a little bit.”
The chamber became a community support for the program providing meals and meeting space, she said.
Sandie Shackelford is currently running the team, Langley said.
The team includes high school seniors from both Bremen and Haralson high schools; they come together in various projects in the schools and in the community, Shackelford said.
This year’s group of 24 high school seniors are partnering with 11 University of West Georgia seniors to promote good mental health, she said.
“Our Haralson Junior Leadership program is leading mental health and kindness initiatives in both high schools through peer and mentoring leadership,” she said. “Our students are truly making a difference in our community.”
To do that, they have created the photo booths in both schools, an Instagram page and hashtag, hbunity, along with other initiatives to let their peers know that they belong and to promote positive coping skills for the stresses in life.
The group got a late start this year, Shackelford said.
“So we’re trying to pack a lot into the school year,” she said. “We’re doing different things at the schools every week right now.”
Elle Waldrep, a Bremen senior, heard about the team from her counselor and thought it would be fun. She liked the variety of activities and the fact that it dealt with issues that high school students face, Waldrep said.
“We’ve done a lot of fun things and we have a lot of fun things planned,” Waldrep said.
Earlier in the week, they served hot chocolate to all the students and later they were planning lunch on the football field and an animal day when pets will be brought in for stress relieving play, she said.
The photo booth on Thursday was promoting coping skills, she said.
“Because a lot of kids struggle with stuff,” Waldrep said. “So there’s like, positive friends, mentors, finding a good mentor when you need advice, and healthy activities.”
Jenna Hutchins, a UWG senior majoring in Health and Community Wellness, was taking a class called service learning and chose Sources of Strength for her project, because it fit well in her major, she said.
“So I feel like promoting these things and learning more about the whole Sources of Strength is really good,” Hutchins said.
She was joined by other students in the same major, including Alyssa Rhodes. Rhodes wanted to be part of a support system that the high school students could come to if they were having trouble facing something, she said.
“I know personally people in high school that I was friends with that had problems and they never had anyone,” Rhodes said. “I think it’s nice to have a support system that you can go to and like tell people, tell students that it’s OK to reach out.”
When Rhodes was in high school, she had her family to go to, but she recognized that not everyone feels comfortable doing that.
“I know it can be difficult,” Rhodes said. “I just want to make an impact in people’s lives.”
