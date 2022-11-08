A Tallapoosa man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested on Monday.
That's when the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, Haralson County Crime Suppression Unit and a Haralson County K-9 Unit located a subject wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff on Tuesday, when units were making the arrest, "the subject attempted to hide a black bag under the vehicle he was driving."
The subject identified as Derek Michael Smith, 34, of Tallapoosa, was taken into custody and the bag he was attempting to hide was taken as evidence.
Authorities say that inside the bag was an amount of methamphetamine that was considered a "trafficking" amount, as well as three grams of fentanyl, over one gram of black tar heroin and 122 different scheduled pills, according to the HCSO release.
Authorities say Smith is now facing multiple felony charges including Trafficking Methamphetamines, Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (Possession of Fentanyl), Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (Possession of Heroin), and other Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
