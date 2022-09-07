Preston Lee Smith

Preston Lee Smith, age 90, of Bremen, Georgia, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, Clohie, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a respected businessman, and a Christian. 

 Preston was born June 1, 1932, in Treat Mountain, Georgia. He grew up on Treat Mountain, where his dad was superintendent of the large apple orchards there. He attended Brewster School in Cedartown and graduated from Tallapoosa High School in 1950.  Through the years, he enjoyed many class reunions with schoolmates who became lifelong friends. 

