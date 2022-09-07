Preston Lee Smith, age 90, of Bremen, Georgia, went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, Clohie, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a respected businessman, and a Christian.
Preston was born June 1, 1932, in Treat Mountain, Georgia. He grew up on Treat Mountain, where his dad was superintendent of the large apple orchards there. He attended Brewster School in Cedartown and graduated from Tallapoosa High School in 1950. Through the years, he enjoyed many class reunions with schoolmates who became lifelong friends.
After high school, Preston attended college, majoring in business administration. After college, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant.
Preston married Clohie Robinson on December 19, 1953. While Preston was in the armed services, they moved to South Carolina where Allison was born in 1955. Later, they moved back to Bremen, and Sonja was born.
Preston worked at Belmont Financial in downtown Bremen before joining Bremen Motors as partner in 1965. He stayed at Bremen Motors for 25 years where he was a wonderful salesman and friend: charming, funny, professional, good at his job! He loved Fords, especially green ones!
After retirement, Preston traveled around Georgia, the U.S., and the world with Clohie, friends, family members, and his grandchildren. He spent many years caring for his wife, Clohie, always by her side as she battled health challenges.
Preston and Clohie were stalwart members and attendants of First Baptist Church in Bremen for over 50 years. He served for decades as deacon, chairman of deacons, in church visitation ministry, as church bus driver, and men’s choir member.
Preston loved his family! Family reunions were a requirement: Smith, Mann, Garner families, and Robinson/Howard families (he loved his in laws!)
Preston is survived by daughters Allison (Keith) Moore and Sonja (Bob) Bagby; grandson Joel (April) Bagby; granddaughters Leigh Anne (Josh) Harwell and Mary Beth (Hunter) Bragg; sister Imogene Smith (Jerry) Estes; brother-in-law Harold Wright; great-grandchildren Allie Harwell, Preston Bagby, Graham Harwell, and Vera Bragg.
Preston is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Clohie Robinson Smith; father, Archibald Emmanuel Smith; mother, Ella Mae Mann Smith; brother, Billy Jo Smith, sister, Nell Smith Wright; sister-in-law, Sylvia Lanier Smith; and nephew, Alan Smith.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, September 7 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church. Dr. Keith Moore and Mr. Bob Bagby will officiate. Music will be provided by Mr. Smith’s granddaughter, Mrs. Leigh Anne Moore Harwell. The family will receive guests before the service at First Baptist, 12:30-2 p.m.
Deacons from First Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Baptist Church Bremen or thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
Preston was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church, career, and community. He has left an indelible impression on Bremen and on the hearts of everyone he met.
