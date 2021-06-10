Saturday night found us in downtown Atlanta at the PonceChurch, as it’s now known as, formally First Presbyterian Church on Ponce. We went into the city for a spoken word presentation, our first.
I have viewed spoken word on YouTube but had never been to a live presentation. As the name implies, spoken word is a presentation with a poet reciting or maybe reading her work. Sarah Kay is a fine example of spoken word and she was my first exposure via a TED Talk. And she set the bar high.
Saturday night’s performance did not disappoint. PonceChurch’s take on spoken word was Christian in nature as you would expect. The service was a worship service in effect — the first time I have purchased a ticket to a worship service — complete with congregational singing and prayers.
The crowd was a mix of ages, genders and races. I saw a young gentleman with his arm around a grandmotherly woman. Three young ladies were behind us in the sanctuary. Several single men occupied the seats across from us. A young couple sat directly in front of us. And yes, a dad with three kids came in (the youngest slept through most of the presentation).
PonceChurch called the presentation “Let the Word.” Ms Lu, Cyrus Harbin, Lewon Johns, Wanesha, Ifie Natasha, Cynthia Haynes, Sabrina Brawner, and Warren Harper were the poets listed on the advertisement. Whether the names are stage names or real names, I am not sure. Now I wish I had stayed long enough to speak with them. I also don’t know if the poets are local. Cyrus Harbin said he had driven from Chicago but no one else made reference to where home was. He has a Youtube channel, if you’d like to look him up.
Spoken word poetry isn’t necessarily rhymed although it may have rhyming words in it. It involves voice inflection, hand gestures and may also feature a musical element. One poet Saturday began her selection with a short musical introduction. Another poet included a repeated rhythmic musical stanza in his presentation.
As you would expect at a church, the selections were about the Christian walk, struggles, the church response to the ills of the world. While not preachy in any way, the poets gave definite messages of repentance, Christian principles and our responsibility to God.
I do not consider myself a poet but I am intrigued with the spoken word format. Who knows, maybe I’ll try my hand at it.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
