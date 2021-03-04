I am forever trying to reduce the clutter at my house and it often involves my books. Some people collect salt and pepper shakers, others shot glasses, still others antique cars. For me, it’s books, which at least don’t take up as much space as antique cars. Since I retired I sorted my teaching books and donated a box to my fellow columnist, Alex McGill. His wife reported, “He was excited.” I wondered if she was as excited.
Over the weekend, I started sorting books again. I have tons of children’s books from my years in the classroom and then teaching children’s literature at UWG. It seemed crazy to keep these books in a box in the spare bedroom. As our daughter says, “It’s better for books to be with people who will appreciate them and use them.”
So a young bright COE major I know has agreed to give my two large boxes of treasured books a new home. I carefully sorted through them and remembered fondly reading to the children. I had sticky notes on some signaling the genre of books when I taught children’s lit. I said my thank yous and goodbyes (ala Maria Kondo) and I am happily sending them on to a new life.
One book I could not yet release is entitled “How Underwear Got Under There,” a brief history by Kathy Shaskan and illustrated by Regan Dunnick. The very mention of underwear in the hearing of young children will produce a ripple or maybe a tidal wave of laughter. Unfortunately, this book and I met after my days with young children; but I imagine once discovered this book would be frazzled from use once found in a class library. Shaskan presents a humorous yet historical look at underwear, the reasons it came about, exaggerations of underwear, and a plethora of funny facts about underwear.
From the few minutes I spent reading the book while drinking hot chocolate on a dreary, rainy Monday, I learned several interesting facts. Underwear is designed to protect the body, provide modesty and warmth. Besides these benefits, it aids in hygiene, support, and shaping. The author includes a delightful chapter on exaggerations and the status that underwear conveyed historically.
Years ago folks didn’t bathe as often as nowadays and no one thought less of you for it. Clothes were not washed often if at all. People must have become accustomed to the smell and barely noticed it. It was only when wealthy people began wearing expensive clothing which would be soiled by body odor and sweat that underwear became popular. It was first worn to protect the fine fabrics and high-quality weaving which were difficult to launder. A common smock resembling a nightgown was worn by men and women. Made of cotton, this garment was easily washed and dried.
We can all be thankful that hoop skirts, bustles, codpieces, and hinged panniers are no longer fashionable (if you lack a working knowledge of these I suggest Shaskan’s book). However, I remember giant shoulder pads from the 1980s, platform shoes, and leisure suits. All of which we are happy to see no more.
If only we could eliminate jeans with slashes, cold shoulder blouses, and men’s tank tops, I could be a happier person.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
