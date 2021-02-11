A Temple man has been arrested after police say workers at a Bremen McDonald’s were threatened and forced into a freezer.
Ryan Holling, 28, is charged with four counts of false imprisonment, four counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement.
At 3:30 a.m. Monday, Bremen police officers responded to a panic alarm at the McDonald’s store on Alabama Street for a possible armed robbery. When officers arrived, witnesses said a man threatened to shoot the workers and forced them into a freezer.
Holling was then heard yelling from the roadway, where he was found lying down and screaming, police said. Holling got up and started walking toward the officers. After being told several times to stop, Holling allegedly continued, and the officer struck him as another tased him.
Holling was handcuffed and transported to the Carroll County Jail. A small section of Bremen, including the McDonald’s location, is a part of Carroll County.
As of Tuesday afternoon, his bond had not been set and he was in the custody at the jail.
