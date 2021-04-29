Ashley Mandy’s second grade class filed in to a greenhouse on the grounds of Tallapoosa Primary School on Thursday for their weekly education in planting and growing vegetables and flowers.
Although it was cool outside, the greenhouse was warm and humid, and the children who were wearing jackets dropped them at the door while Principal Jentsie Johns explained the day’s chores — planting seeds and transplanting seedlings. Then, they crowded around tables set to just the right height and got to work.
The students come out once a week to plant, transplant and water. They enjoy watching their seeds grow into plants that provide food, such as tomatoes, squash or peppers, or brighten the landscape with flowers, Mandy said. And while there is laughter and some running around the plant laden tables, there is learning going on, she added.
“They love being a part of helping things grow,” Mandy said. “They learn what plants and flowers need.”
The time in the greenhouse fits in with the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program, commonly called STEM, she said. Each grade level takes away different lessons from the greenhouse such as learning about pollinators, plant reproduction, or where their food comes from, Johns and Mandy said.
“[Johns has] always let us kind of… use our own judgement as to how we teach our kids,” Mandy said. “A lot of (the students) have been planting and watching things grow since PreK.”
This is the fifth year the students have been growing in the greenhouse, Johns said. It was originally located at Haralson County High School, but was replaced with a more automated model, she said. When she realized the high school was going to dispose of it, she asked for it, Johns said.
“We mostly just took down the frame and relocated it here and purchased new plastic,” she said. “The heaters, the fans, everything was still operational.”
Johns grew up gardening and thought the students could benefit from the experience, she said. It’s a skill they can take with them to adulthood when they may want to plant their own backyard gardens, or to launch them into a career in agriculture, Johns said.
Many of the children said they liked the work and the resulting plants.
Brantley Blankenship liked the flowers, he said.
“I like the red ones,” he said.
Casey Deering’s favorite thing to grow is the hot peppers, he said.
“I just like eating them,” Deering said.
The hands-on activity appeals to students with all kinds of learning styles, she said.
“Kids that maybe their strength is not academics,” Johns said, “this is an area where they feel like they can excel.”
The plants that the children grow are sold and the money is then plowed back into the school and classrooms, she said.
For instance, some of the money was used to get the classrooms COVID-ready this school year, Johns said.
“We used PVC pipes to make shields,” she said. “So funds from this helped purchase materials.”
