After months of work including a survey of residents, Lose Design released a preliminary master plan for the properties of Bremen Parks and Recreation to city administrators for their review. City Council members got together for a work session on Monday to discuss any changes and where to begin.
City Council members in November approved hiring Lose Design to create a master plan that would cobble together all the city’s recreation properties into a department that would serve city residents years into the future.
The city’s registration for Recreation Department sports programs has increased nearly every year, last year’s pandemic year excluded, said Matthew Cody, director of the department. For fall sports a record registration of 719 children signed up for sports including about 300 each for football and soccer. Of those about 211 or 30% were from outside the city, he added. The department has had a hard time keeping up with demand in its facilities, he said.
“The most kids we ever had prior to this was 634,” Cody said. “Right now, we can’t accommodate half our soccer program at [Newbern’s soccer fields].”
Up to this point, the city has been reacting to needs as they arise and doing the best it could with what it had, said Councilman Dobson Hobbs. But with the master plan, it is looking to future needs and the best use of all the properties, he added.
The plan includes a lot of shuffling of existing facilities. For instance, the tennis courts at the Rock Building park would make way for an improved parking lot including 71 parking spaces and the existing playground would be replaced by a tiered playground with access to walking trails and lawn. A pavilion, restrooms, a second lower-level parking lot with 19 more parking spaces and a stormwater retention system round out the changes. At Newbern Park, which currently is the site of the department’s non-regulation-sized soccer fields and a wooded area that has not been developed, a splash park and lawn, a pavilion, a restroom/concession facility, walking trails and more parking including 61 spaces would replace the fields. The wooded area is not a buildable property and would house only walking trails including a bridge to cross the creek, Cody said.
The current recreation complex would see a complete overhaul with regulation-sized soccer fields being added, baseball fields being clustered together in what the council members were calling a “wagon wheel” and a 25,600 recreation center addition including walking tracks and an area for gymnastics. The parking would also be improved and expanded to include nearly 1,000 designated parking spots.
All the changes come with a hefty price tag — about $6 million for the recreation center addition, about $11 million for the recreation complex revamp, and about $1.4 and $1.2 million for the Newbern and Rock parks respectively, said Matthew Cody, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. So the council members were trying to figure out how to create phases for the work.
The city has set aside about $1.1 million of the projected revenues of the new special purpose local option sales tax that began in April for “evaluation and/or development/redevelopment of Recreation areas such as the properties of Rock Park, adjacent properties and the downtown business district.”
It has already paid $52,500 for the master planning process.
Mayor Sharon Sewell believed that Rock Park should be the first priority.
“I’m not quite ready to give up the soccer park for that kind of stuff when we’ve got 719 kids wanting to play some kind of sport,” she said.
She suggested the splash pad be moved to the Rock Park so that it would be available sooner.
The splash pad was estimated at about $700,000, but that could change with the placement, Cody said. He also suggested that the old shower rooms in the basement of the Rock Building might be renovated into bathrooms.
“I like that there’s an icon in each park; and when I say icon what I mean there’s something that we can gather around in each park,” said Councilman Harris. “It’s passive. I do like that. We don’t have any passive space in our park system.”
He also liked that all the fields would all be located together at the recreation complex.
He asked if the old high school baseball field would work as a soccer field after the renovation of the Newbern Park and before the renovations of the recreation complex.
“We’ve already maxed that out,” Cody said.
That space is already being used for football practice and the younger soccer teams, he said.
Harris asked how the plans could be built in phases, then.
Phase 1 could be Rock Park, said City Manager Perry Hicks. Phase 2 could be Newbern Park, he said.
“You’ve then got to move quickly to another section,” Hicks said.
The renovations of the fields at the Recreation Complex could be done while using fields in surrounding towns, possibly, said Councilman Lin Clayton.
Sewell said the city could look into doing a bond to do the more expensive work at the Recreation Complex more quickly.
The Council members thought there would be more buy in by the public if the Rock Park and walking trails were finished before a bond referendum.
“It’s like Missouri,” Harris said. “You’ve got to show me.”
Lose also proposed replacing the current gymnasium with a one larger building for a cost of about $13 million, but the council members dismissed that idea in favor of the $6 million addition.
“I think we’ve got to use what we’ve got,” Sewell said.
