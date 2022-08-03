“Bullet Train”

Rated R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality. Opens in theaters on Aug. 5. One of the last high-profile releases of the summer ends the season on an entertaining high note. “Bullet Train” (based on a bestselling Japanese novel by Kotaro Isaka) finds David Leitch in the director’s chair once again, following his smash hits “Deadpool 2” and “Hobbs & Shaw,” and it’s clear why he was drawn to the bonkers, nonstop action flick. It allows him to play to all of his strengths — terrific fight sequences, stylized violence, random humor, etc. — while also calling in some favors from his mega-famous colleagues. Brad Pitt, dusting off the comedic skills he doesn’t use nearly enough, plays an assassin codenamed Ladybug cursed with the world’s worst luck. He recently turned over a new leaf and tells his handler that he’s only interested in snatch-and-grabs, not murder, and he refuses to use a gun. However, his latest job puts his new philosophy to the test almost immediately. Tasked with retrieving a mysterious briefcase while onboard a bullet train in Japan, he finds himself face-to-face with deadly adversaries from all over the world, each of whom has an agenda that conflicts with everyone else’s.

Email: joshsewell81@gmail.com; Twitter: @IAmJoshSewell; Website: flixchat.blogspot.com

Trending Videos