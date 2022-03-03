Tallapoosa Primary School’s Pinto Bean Luncheon was back this Thursday after the pandemic caused the cancellation of the event last year, and both students and community members were happy to come together for the event.
Principal Jentsie Johns started the luncheon about nine years ago as the state was cutting funding to the school system, she said.
“A lot of people were upset because taxes were so high,” Johns said. “I wanted them to have an opportunity to come in and see what their tax dollars were paying for.”
The luncheon was a hit and now each year volunteers serve between 500 and 600 plates, she said.
The food is cooked by Johns and her family and other volunteers, she said. The teachers volunteer to decorate the cafeteria for the luncheon and some help with the cooking. It’s a lot of cooking
“The last time we did this and this year, we ended up cooking 120 pounds of pintos,” Johns said.
Many of the desserts though are donated, and by some very good cooks in the community, Johns added.
Debra Hulsey-Carey said she has been coming to the luncheon since it started, first with other members of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and then, after she retired, on her own.
“I missed it,” she said of the mandated break last year.
Her granddaughter is a student at the school and she welcomes the opportunity to come in and support the school’s efforts.
Greg Lanier echoed those sentiments, adding that the food was delicious.
Johns said another facet of the event is to teach the students some “soft skills” such as how to greet people and how to introduce themselves.
“The first recollection I have of shaking hands is in church,” Johns said. “But a lot of them, if you don’t go to church, you don’t really know how to shake somebody’s hand, you know, which hand to use, to make eye contact.”
The second grade students are taught all that before the event, she said. Some of them really enjoy the event and will chat with the people they meet as they lead them to the cafeteria. Others are a little more shy. But they are all taught to be grateful for the opportunity to share their school. And as the diners leave, the students hand out special student-made thank you cards thanking them for their support of their school.
