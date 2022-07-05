Led Zeppelin is one of the most famous hard rock bands in history, but when the group came to a halt in 1980 after the death of their drummer, John Bonham, their lead singer, Robert Plant, was faced with a difficult question: Could he continue as an artist in his own right after fronting one of England's most successful and beloved groups? As he chose to move forward with his post-Zeppelin career, the music he would be making henceforth would be , without question, compared to his former band, and he knew this. Unlike other artists of his popularity and skill, he did not shy away from the style of singing he had already established, but he also chose to pursure musical ideas which were outside that style as well.
Plant's first step to assure that his new venture would be fruitful was to work with British guitarist Robbie Blunt formerly of the band Bronco and the Steve Gibbons Band. Plant and Blunt co-wrote an album's worth of great songs; six were written by just the two of them, while three more were written along with keyboardist Jezz Woodroffe, a former Black Sabbath sideman in the mid-seventies. They all were eventually joined by bassist Paul Martinez. Initially, Cozy Powell, formerly of the Jeff Beck Group and Rainbow played drums on two of the songs, but eventually Phil Collins of Genesis was tapped to play the remainder of the tracks for the album. Even today, Plant credits Collins with driving the band forward and encouraging the group's pursuits, though he was himself working on solo material and music for his main group, Genesis at the time.
Released in June 1982, “Pictures At Eleven”, Plant's first solo work, was warmly received by his listening audience and many critics who, like Plant himself, wondered if the second act of his career would be praiseworthy. The album has gone on to sell over a million copies in the United States alone, and I consider it among his best work. Side one begins with a loud rocker called “Burning Down One Side” that features great interplay between the musicians and presents Plant singing with the same vocal firepower as he had in Led Zeppelin, with range and volume.
“Moonlight In Samosa” follows, and it is the perfect juxtaposition to the lead track. It is my favorite track on the album, and it features acoustic lead guitar from Blunt that is at once mournful, tasteful, and meaningful. What seems to be the chorus is the passage where the keyboards, bass guitar, and acoustic guitar present a counter melody which introduces the bridge and then the acoustic guitar solo. Though brief, it is probably one of the best in any of Plant's songs in his career, including his time with Led Zeppelin. The song is a striking work presenting a moody but powerful tonality, and Plant's vocal restraint is so well-framed by the musicians and the arrangement that it seems he can bank his entire future on it and the other brooding ballad near the album's end, “Like I've Never Been Gone”.
The drum and bass guitar interplay on third song “Pledge Pin” shows the freedom Plant allowed his band to have. Since he is the producer of the album, it is he who can be credited with its eventual success, reaching number five on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. The second single from the album, “Pledge Pin” has an interesting instrumental groove at its beginning, showcasing Collins's varied drum dynamics and Martinez's alternately tight and vibrato-driven, resonant bass playing. Atop both, Blunt presents clean chords and intricate arpeggios on its ska-like breakdowns. As the solos take place, saxophonist Raphael Ravenscroft is able to give an emotive display of his versatility on his instrument. Each time I hear it, I always want the song to last longer. So it is with the rest of this iconic album, the beginning of an exciting career that Plant continues to pursure to this day. Though he has made 18 albums since, “Pictures At Eleven” remains a highlight of his outstanding career.
