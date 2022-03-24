It’s been 24 hours and I’m feeling the pain — the pain of my first attempt at pickleball. Yes, I wrote about it a little while back and we’ve been threatening to join the rage. I finally did it.
You could say I crashed a pickleball lesson sponsored by the Methodist women’s group (now to be known as Bremen United Women of Faith, I believe). I saw a post on Facebook about this lesson and asked what kind of clothes would be appropriate. That got me an invitation, even though I’m not a Methodist woman.
The tennis courts by the Rock Building was the meeting place. I arrived in my exercise clothes and tennis shoes. Soon some ladies were setting up refreshments and I realized this was a meeting like the ladies’ circle meeting my mother attended for years as a preacher’s wife. Except different. Her group NEVER met at the tennis courts.
After brief introductions around the circle, Coach Cindy Pirch quickly explained basic rules of the game and turned us loose.
With about 16 ladies wanting to learn, we paired off into foursomes and hit the courts. Some of us practiced lopping the ball and other used the two courts marked off for pickleball play.
It was harder than it looked. I played tennis very casually with my family in high school and so I know how a tennis ball responds to a whack with a racket. I’m here to tell you that the pickle ball which looks like a whiffle ball does not respond like a tennis ball. The paddle is about the size of a ping pong paddle and ours were plastic. I whacked the yellow ball and got it no where. As did most of the ladies on my court. I can say with assurance none of us will be challenging any league players anytime soon.
We were told to get under the ball and lop it. After some practice we were able to do just that and get a volley going. Maybe three times across the net. Like I said, it’s harder than it looks.
Comments overheard while play was in progress:
“It feels like I’m exorcizing demons.”
“I need a paddle with a longer handle on it.”
“That one almost made it over the net.”
“If my paddle was blue I could play better.”
A few ladies stopped for refreshments and then we gathered for a devotional. Some things haven’t changed since the days of my mother’s ladies’ meetings. Individuals wrote notes of encouragement to the church’s college kids and service members while we snacked and chatted.
I asked for a grownup paddle and a chance to play again. So David Blackwood, the preacher, loaned me a paddle and we volleyed for a few minutes. He complimented my ability. Preachers are like that, you know.
There was talk of meeting again to play. I hope my “coverage” of this event will not blackball me from participating in the future. It was a fun evening and I think I might like to learn more about pickleball. I should probably get out on the court soon to help work out the soreness in my muscles.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
