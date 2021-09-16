Activity, both mental and physical, is an important component of healthy aging. Being active and learning new skills are two suggestions for maintaining good health in the golden years. When an activity can involve learning new skills and physical activity it can be a double win.
Pickleball may be just what the doctor ordered. From my research I’ve learned pickleball has only a few rules and can be aggressively and passively played depending on the desires of the players meeting the criteria for a golden years activity.
So, what is pickleball? you ask. Pickleball, also spelled as two separate words, combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis and can be played either indoors or outdoors. Originally created by two dads in Bainbridge Island, Washington, who were hoping to eliminate boredom in their children, pickleball can be played as singles or doubles like tennis. The solid shorthanded paddle can be wooden or made of composition material. A small ball with holes is volleyed across the low position net.
I have read over the rules that are quite few and simple. But it seems like the best option for learning to play pickleball is simply to pick up a paddle and join someone on the court. With a few minutes of play, I believe the game would become clear.
Pickleball has become quite the rave with seniors all over the country. I was told that The Villages in Florida have massive interest in pickleball. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association data from December 27, 2020, in the Pickleball Participation Report estimates active players have grown to 3.3 million in 2019. That’s a lot of old folks batting a wiffle ball around the courts.
I love vocabulary so I was intrigued by pickleball vocabulary. Some, borrowed from tennis, make obvious sense — bash, dink, foot fault, gentleman’s volley. Others, more colorful, require some digging — kitchen, erne, Nasty Nelson and out-of-the-jar. I won’t spoil the fun for you. You’ll need to look it up for yourself.
If you are interested in pickleball, both Bremen and Buchanan’s senior centers offer pickleball sessions. My experience was that they are very welcoming to new people. Recently at the Bremen gym I observed and was quickly invited to join. However, due to other commitments I was unable.
The Bremen Senior Center offers pickleball on Monday and Friday at 10 a.m. in the gym. Haralson County seniors play on Wednesday and Friday afternoons in Buchanan. I understand that both groups play together on occasion and travel to Carrollton to play outside in a park.
I am always looking for something new to try and hope to give pickleball a chance in the near future. Perhaps I’ll meet you there.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
