Mr. Phillip Ray Smith, age 83, of Centre, AL, passed away February 3, 2023. He was born October 3, 1939 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Raymond and Marie Price Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Price, and his beloved 18 year old valued companion, Popcycle.

Phillip was the owner and operator of Smith’s Body Shop, which he started in 1975. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He loved boating, biking, square dancing and working. Most of all, he loved all of his family.

