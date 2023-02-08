Mr. Phillip Ray Smith, age 83, of Centre, AL, passed away February 3, 2023. He was born October 3, 1939 in Tallapoosa, GA to the late Raymond and Marie Price Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Price, and his beloved 18 year old valued companion, Popcycle.
Phillip was the owner and operator of Smith’s Body Shop, which he started in 1975. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church. He loved boating, biking, square dancing and working. Most of all, he loved all of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley N. Smith, of Centre; daughters and sons in law, Melody and Timothy Connor, of Bremen, and Mona and Kevin Wiley, of Tallapoosa; son and daughter in law, Duane and Angie Smith, of Tallapoosa; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Diane Smith, of Oxford, AL; grandchildren, Julianna Sunrich, Bige and Sarah Smith, Kayla and Johnanthan Brown, Thaddieus and Kenzie Connor, Mylee and Josh Bowman, Emily Connor, Ki and Crystal Wiley, Colten and Aleshia Wiley, Shandi and Jeremy Scoggins, and Starr and Jeremy Walton; great-grandchildren, Clodagh Sunrich, Andrid Sunrich, Violet Smith, Cole Clower, Delaney Smith, Liam Clower, Byron Smith, Tanner Brown, Issac Brown, Tucker Connor, Carter-Rae Bowman, Asher Bowman, Brayven Scoggins, Braxon Scoggins, Brantley Walton, Jolene Walton, and Lula Walton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life services will be held, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM from Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Randall Moore and Dr. Mason Bush officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Bige Smith, Thaddieus Connor, Ki Wiley, and Colten Wiley.
The family will receive friends at Providence Church from 3:00 to 4:00 PM.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
