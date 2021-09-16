Rock band Pearl Jam was born 30 years ago in the ashes of Mother Love Bone, a band lost after the death of its lead singer just months after the release of its second album.
Mother Love Bone’s Andrew Wood had been a rising star in the northwestern United States because of his theatrical style and the group’s hard rock compositions. His passing left the surviving bandmates in disarray. Guitarist Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament, drummer Greg Gilmore, and guitarist Bruce Fairweather had banked on the future of the band, and though their second release, “Apple,” was well-received, without Wood, the group realized it could not carry on.
Months after his death, Wood’s roommate, Chris Cornell, of Seattle stalwarts Soundgarden, wrote a couple of songs in Wood’s honor and invited Ament and Gossard to join him in recording and releasing them. Joined by Soundgarden’s drummer, Matt Cameron, they began working on the songs which would eventually turn into the 1991 album “Temple of the Dog,” a single album by Wood’s friends. It also introduced Wood’s former band members who were looking to create a new band to a new potential band mate.
Eddie Vedder, a surfer from San Diego, California, had flown in to try out for the new band that Ament and Gossard were putting together. They put him to work on “Temple of the Dog,” including some of his notable vocals. His singing on the album included the single “Hunger Strike,” where he sang a brooding baritone vocal juxtaposed with Cornell’s skyscraper-high tenor vocals. As Cornell had been struggling with singing the part Vedder eventually created, the song sealed the friendship between the two vocalists.
Vedder would become the prime mover in the new band that would eventually become Pearl Jam.
With Vedder’s first major recorded vocals already released on “Temple of the Dog,” the new group which included him, Ament, Gossard, new guitarist Mike McCready, and drummer Dave Krusen played a couple of shows utilizing their new songs. They called themselves Mookie Blaylock after the New Jersey Nets’ point guard, before later changing their name to Pearl Jam. This lineup began recording their debut album, “Ten,” Blaylock’s jersey number while part of the Nets, in March 1991.
The songs on “Ten” harken back to bands like Bad Company, Led Zeppelin, and Jimi Hendrix. They are more reminiscent of Classic Rock than fellow Seattle bands Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains and Mudhoney, and they are also a departure from Mother Love Bone. Ament and Gossard, who along with Fairweather had also been in the Punk Rock band Green River, stylistically reinvented themselves in Pearl Jam with the aid of their new bandmates.
Pearl Jam eventually was labeled as part of the “Grunge” movement, the type of music that had one foot in Heavy Metal and the other in an amalgamation of Punk Rock, Glam Rock, and Garage Rock. But in reality, the songs on “Ten” sound musically influenced by Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin. With Vedder’s fiery vocal performances, which harken back to The Who’s Roger Daltrey, one of his main influences, Pearl Jam now seem less an alternative to the mainstream and more like a mainstream band of alternative influences.
What sets Pearl Jam’s “Ten” apart from those other Classic Rock bands are the topics Vedder wrote about for the album. Having experienced some personal family revelations, he channeled these experiences into introspective, socially-conscious themes.
The initial single, “Alive,” tells the story of him making sense of his biological father’s death. Second single “Evenflow” reached the number three spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart with lyrics detailing homeless dwellers near Seattle’s Space Needle. Third single, “Jeremy,” was influenced by an article Vedder had read about a high schooler who shot himself in front of his class in early 1991. The songs were well-received by Pearl Jam’s core audience, causing the fanbase to explode. The album eventually sold in excess of 13 million copies in the United States alone.
