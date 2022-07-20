Everyone is more aware of health concerns after the experiences of the pandemic. For many, making our health a priority is number one now. You may be asking yourself, What else can I do to protect my health?
It’s documented that many allowed preventive medical tests to slide during the COVID-19 crisis. Fear of contracting the virus caused both men and women to neglect needed tests. Instead of risking exposure with a trip to the hospital or doctor’s office, folks stayed home.
This summer is business as usual — everyone’s been to the beach or the mountains. Eating out is common place again. School begins in a short time. So it’s time to pay attention to your health.
Life Line Screening may have services which can help answer that question. Begun in 1993, they screened over 10 million people and currently screen nearly one million people each year at over 14,000 events nationwide. Awareness and early detection of disease is powerful. Being aware of unrecognized and potential health problems can strengthen understanding of your total health.
Life Line Screening will be available at CrossPointe Christian Church (905 Temple Road, Bremen) on August 16. The screening requires pre-registration and an appointment. You may call 1-888-653-6459 or visit www.lifelinesreening.com/community-partners.
The screenings available include Carotid Artery (Plaque) Screening, Heart Rhythm Screening (Atrial Fibrillation), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening, Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening and Osteoporosis Risk Assessment. These tests are performed at a lower cost than possible elsewhere. Board-certified physicians, licensed in our state, will review the results. Any abnormal findings are reviewed by a second technologist.
Random audits of screening results are performed frequently to ensure quality. You will receive the your results within 21 days and you can provide them for your personal physician to review.
My husband and I have both taken advantage of the screenings in the past. It’s a comfort to know that your toes are still getting blood flow and that your abdomen isn’t about to fill with blood from a ruptured aneurysm. That actually happened to my dad a few years back and he almost died.
If you need to have screenings performed and are unable to finance it, please call CrossPointe Christian Church (678-506-5184) and leave a message with your name and phone number. A limited number of scholarships are available for the screenings.
Health has many aspects — spiritual, physical, financial, emotional, mental. As the body is the temple of the Lord, it’s important to maintain all the aspects of our health.
