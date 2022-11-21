SPECIAL TO THE GATEWAY-BEACON
Paxton Media Group, which owns the Douglas County Sentinel, announced Friday it has purchased six newspapers in North Carolina.
Papers purchased include the Lexington Dispatch, the Asheboro Courier-Tribune, the Burlington Times-News, the Kinston Free Press, the New Bern Sun Journal and The Daily News of Jacksonville.
The operations have been owned by Gannett Company Inc., the parent company of USA Today and more than 200 local newspapers across the country.
Paxton Media Group, a 125-year-old family owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, is managed by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members.
The company owns more than 100 newspapers across the Midwest and Southeast. Its 10 North Carolina papers include The High Point Enterprise and Goldsboro News-Argus.
The Times-Georgian is part of Paxton’s Newspapers of West Georgia group, which includes the Douglas County Sentinel in Douglasville, The Villa Rican, Haralson County Gateway-Beacon, West Georgia Weekly, and West Georgia Living magazine. Paxton also owns the Griffin Daily News, Cartersville Daily Tribune-News and Chatsworth Times in Georgia.
“We are excited to add these newspapers to our growing portfolio in North Carolina,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve. We appreciate being chosen to be the new stewards of these important community assets and intend to work hard to maintain the trust that these publications have earned over their long and storied history.”
“We look forward to serving the readers and businesses in these communities,” said Jana Thomasson, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia Division President and Group Publisher. “We focus on local content and our goal is to add journalists for this purpose.”
Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized Dec. 1, were not disclosed.
