Mrs. Ada Pauline Rainey Robinson, age 85, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022. She was born July 9, 1937 in Bremen, Ga. to the late Hershel Rainey and Pearl Eidson Rainey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Harold Robinson; son, Rex Walter Robinson; sisters, Wilma Straton, Agnes Thompson, and Edna Corbitt; brothers, James Rainey, Roy Rainey, and Billy Joe Rainey.

Pauline was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She loved to sew, make quilts, and garden. She was an expert at making ham sandwiches and fudge at Christmas time. She even invented what became a beloved family Bingo game with groceries as the prizes.

