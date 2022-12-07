Mrs. Ada Pauline Rainey Robinson, age 85, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022. She was born July 9, 1937 in Bremen, Ga. to the late Hershel Rainey and Pearl Eidson Rainey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Harold Robinson; son, Rex Walter Robinson; sisters, Wilma Straton, Agnes Thompson, and Edna Corbitt; brothers, James Rainey, Roy Rainey, and Billy Joe Rainey.
Pauline was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She loved to sew, make quilts, and garden. She was an expert at making ham sandwiches and fudge at Christmas time. She even invented what became a beloved family Bingo game with groceries as the prizes.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Angela and Jeffery Williams, of Waco, Ga; grandchildren, Josh and Tosha Williams and Amanda Smith; great grandchildren, Bayli and Brandon Bell, Britin and Julie Smith, and Kaegan, Halden, and Brandon Williams; great great grandchildren, Raelynn Smith and Bristol Bell; and sister, Mildred Robinson, of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. John Hutcheson officiating. A eulogy was given by Lawyana McElroy. Music was provided by Ashton Purser and Dylon Blackwelder. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Josh Williams, Halden Williams, Kaegan Williams, Branson Williams, Britin Smith, and Brandon Bell. Honorary pallbearers were Lamoyne Dobbs, Anthony Williams, Vic McElroy, and John Casey Odom. Interment followed in Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Curtis Eidson officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pauline’s caregiver, Vicki Crews.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
