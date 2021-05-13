From my earliest musical memories, The Beatles were an omnipresent fixture. My father, a music professor and choir director, owned 1966’s “Revolver” and 1969’s “Abbey Road.” I literally wore the latter of the two out, playing it over and over again on my parents’ humongous Magnavox Solid State console with the built-in speakers and radio. I would listen to it, whether I was playing with my Hot Wheels track, my G.I. Joes, or drawing pictures. The album cover fascinated me and I would stare at it for long periods of time. I eventually asked my dad about the band members and why they were dressed as they were in the cover photograph. Why was one of them wearing a suit, but also walking barefoot across the road? Why did one of them wear blue jeans while the others wore suits? Why was the cover of them crossing the street?
As I got older, I began collecting other albums of The Beatles and eventually Paul McCartney’s solo albums as well as albums by his post-Beatles group, Wings.
I was really excited to get a copy of 1976’s “Wings Over America,” a three record set that included a large gatefold sleeve and posters of the band. The imagery of the albums was compelling, and the idea of seeing McCartney in concert was a dream that I revisited each time I would listen to any of the six sides of live recordings. It remained on the Lloyd’s turntable I got for my sixth birthday for weeks at a time. I loved everything about it.
A little over a year later, while in Illinois visiting my grandmother, I bought a copy of the 1978 Wings album “London Town.” It is a more downbeat or subdued album overall. The songs seem more organic and less slick than the band’s previous output. It was partially recorded on a luxury yacht somewhere in an ocean, but it has a unique simplicity to some of the arrangements that is otherwise absent from Wings’ previous output. The album’s single, “With A Little Luck,” has a mellow, hazy sound to it, and I remember thinking the instrumentation sounded like it was indeed influenced by the ocean environment on which it was composed.
Anytime a television special would be aired that featured McCartney, I would try to tune in. One such show was a film of “Rock for Kampuchea,” a benefit concert that included fellow artists such as Queen, The Who, and The Pretenders. Wings performed with its final lineup, and McCartney organized a large jam with members of all the groups who participated. Naming the group Rockestra, he then gave the assembled group a musical theme produced from some basic chords. When first I saw this show, I thought it was intriguing, though it may be a little more of a moment in time rather than a truly momentous occasion.
As I continued to collect McCartney’s output, the single “Coming Up” from 1980’s “McCartney II” album caught my attention. I learned that McCartney had performed all of the music at home without any outside players. The side of the single that I preferred, however, was the live version of the same song, performed in Scotland. It had a greater urgency, a faster tempo, and vocals that seemed more like the McCartney who sang lead on all the tracks I loved on “Wings Over America.”
Once the single “Ebony and Ivory,” McCartney’s duet with Stevie Wonder, was released in 1982, I bought it. A fan of both performers, I thought the duet was a cool musical collaboration as well as a great statement. Its parent album, “Tug of War” had many other terrific songs as well.
As a melodic songwriter who seems to entertain most of his ideas with enthusiasm, I believe McCartney is a great example of an artist who has fully embraced his creativity. His approach to recording and performing has not diminished since he was a young boy in Liverpool, England. For these reasons, I continue to find his work as well as his work ethic truly inspiring.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
