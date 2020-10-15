The Mississippi River is the second-longest river on the North American continent flowing 2,023 miles. You may have crossed the Mississippi at Memphis, St. Louis or another bridge somewhere. Maybe you’ve seen the delta where it spills into the Gulf of Mexico. You even might have gone downriver with Tom Sawyer when you read Mark Twain’s books.
The Mississippi is a vivid part of American history, culture, and folklore. While we were in Minnesota, we crossed the Mississippi and wondered how far away the headwaters were.
We asked around the circle of cousins and got different answers (one hour’s drive, maybe 70 miles). It was decided we couldn’t be that close and not see the headwaters of the Mississippi so on Saturday afternoon, we begged out of the family potluck, jumped in the rental car with my brother and his wife bound for the headwaters.
I can’t really say there was much to interest us on the drive which turned out to be further than any cousin suggested. Goggle tells me it’s 92 miles from Grand Rapids where we were staying to the state park that houses the headwaters. I had no sense of where this Lake Itasca was located but we added it to our GSP and took off. In my head, we were driving north but when I looked on a map much later we drove mostly west.
When you use GPS directions, do you just blindly turn when the polite voice says “Turn left on to Hwy. 2 W?” That’s what we did hoping against hope we were actually going in the right direction. We stopped once at a small rural gas station and asked if we were heading in the right direction.
The slightly smart-alec comment was “Depends on which way you’re going.” Northerners are not the same level of politeness as Southerners let me say here. As it turned out we were on the right road and she was very nice even giving my brother a book as he bought Little Debbie Snack cakes for the remainder of the trip. Except for spotting a bald eagle in flight, the drive was uneventful through farmland and rolling hills.
We were not the only folks visiting the Lake Itasca State Park that Saturday afternoon. The parking lot was so full cars were parking on the curb, in the grass, and anywhere there was a vacant spot. COVID restrictions or not, northern families were out in full force to visit the sites and scenes everywhere we went on this trip. When your summer season is incredibly short, you must take advantage of every warm, sunny day.
A very short walk brought us to the lake where the Mississippi starts to flow. Kids and adults alike splashed and laid and stood in the (cold) waters no deeper than my thigh. It felt like an amusement park. Folks laughing and taking photos of themselves and each other. All while standing in or near the water. Seriously, there wasn’t anything else to do except buy ice cream, which we desperately wanted but didn’t want to wait out the long line. We had the 92-mile trip back and we were expected, I thought, for supper. But when I texted my hostess cousin that we were running late she responded by asking, Who is this?
My sister-in-law discovered that the iconic statue of Paul Bunyan and his sidekick, Babe, the Big Blue Ox were only seven miles away. Again, so close how could we not? And Paul and Blue were not to disappoint. Another iconic tall tale from my childhood (like the Wordsworth poem) came to life. Paul has been around for 83 years making his appearance during the Depression and traveled widely before coming to rest in the town of Bemidji on the shores of Lake Bemidji.
The pair are said by the Kodak Company to be the “second most photographed statues in the United States,” behind Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Paul stands 18 feet tall and Babe is 10 feet tall.
After the excitement of the headwaters and Paul and Babe, the drive back to Grand Rapids was long and boring. Our exhaustion was obvious by the lack of conversation in the car. And we never found the ice cream that we turned down at the state park. Bummer.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
