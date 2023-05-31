Paramore rocked the State Farm Arena on May 25, hitting the second stop on its North American tour for their 2023 release, “This Is Why”. Lead singer Hayley Williams demonstrated her boundless energy and enthusiasm, celebrating the group's fans with explosions of confetti, a light show and multiple sing-alongs from the fans, especially on the band's longest-running material including the hits “That's What You Get” and “Playing God”. Williams's lyrics often deal with her internal dialogue, one that has steadily become more self-assured and sincere.

Just over a decade ago, the band's bright future was not a certainty. Following the release of their first three albums, 2005's “All We Know Is Falling”, 2007's “Riot!”, and 2009's “Brand New Eyes”, the band splintered. In 2010, original lead guitarist Josh Farro and his brother Zac, the band's drummer, left the group citing Williams's growing popularity and their frustration at being her sidemen. This left original bassist Jeremy Davis and touring guitarist Taylor York to determine the future of the band. To their credit, they along with Williams soldiered on and expanded the palette of the band's repertoire. As they had originally been a Pop-Punk band who had spent years playing on the Vans Warped Tour and performing to a youthful crowd, they embraced the Pop side of their sound all the more. They also engaged in greater creativity for their next album, 2013's “Paramore”, which featured the three of them on its cover. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at number one in the United States, selling over 100,000 copies in the first week of its release.

