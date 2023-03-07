State of Healthcare Panel Discussion

Panelists at Tuesday’s “State of Healthcare” program hosted by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce featured (left to right) Ben Saylor, vice president of Operations Georgia HEART; Gelon Wasdin, board member of Tanner Health System and Bremen Hospital Authority; Fred O’Neal of Edward Jones and board member of Tanner Health System; and Jerry Morris, vice president of Tanner Health System.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

With a timely topic entitled “The State of Healthcare,” four panelists representing Tanner Health System and Operations Georgia HEART” spoke at the Membership Breakfast held by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce in the Tisinger Room at Carroll EMC in Carrollton on Tuesday morning.

Jerry Morris, vice president of Tanner Health System; Fred O’Neal of Edward Jones and Tanner Health Board Member; Ben Saylor, vice president of Georgia HEART; and Gelon Wasdin, board member of Tanner Health and the Bremen Hospital Authority took turns at the microphone, made comments and answered questions from Chamber members, local government officials, and guests who were present.

