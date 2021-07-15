The following is a true story, told to me by the late Madison Mize and since then has been verified by others. Only the name of the man has been changed to save embarrassment to the family. It happened during the mid-1920 period.
Farmer Brown lived in Haralson County, just off what is now Highway 100. He had a small farm, and among the animals that he raised was a flock of chickens. He depended on these chickens for eggs and for food.
Lately a Red Fox had been raiding his chickens and Farmer Brown had vowed to put a stop to it. He kept a loaded double-barrel shotgun by his bed. It was fully loaded with buckshot. He was determined to kill that brazen fox. Then, one night the opportunity came.
About 2:00 am one cool morning Farmer Brown was awakened by a loud racket out in the chicken pen. He jumped out of bed, grabbed his shotgun, and in long underwear and bare feet he crept out to the chicken house. Old Blue, his faithful hound dog, trailed quietly behind him. Also, Farmer Brown had forgotten that the trap-door on his long handled underwear was open.
The noise in the chicken house turned into a long crescendo. Farmer Brown’s nerves were on edge, and as he got closer to the chicken house he cocked both barrels of his shotgun, then, he put his fingers on both triggers. At the same time old Blue, his faithful dog, put his cold nose against Farmer Brown’s naked rear end. Both triggers were pulled, the side of the chicken house was blown to pieces, and the fox got away.
This was the time when freezers were not available, so Farmer Brown and his family, for the next few days, ate a lot of friend chicken.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
