Los Angeles-based, rock band, OSees, whose name continues to change across its decades-long career, released album, “Protean Threat,” on Sept. 18. In addition to this release, the band with its amalgamated musical style, presented a recorded concert filmed in the parking lot of Pappy and Harriet’s, an Austin, Texas venue, which was streamed last Saturday evening. For a band who treks across the globe in order to play regular live shows for its rabid fanbase, keeping up a profile is not a problem for despite the pandemic’s limitations.
My initial exposure to the band was during the time they still went by their previous title of Oh Sees. I read about them in England’s Mojo Magazine, and along with that issue, a flexidisc of their music was included. It was a unique blend of garage, surf, psychedelia, and hard rock. My kind of thing for sure!
John Dwyer, the primary singer, guitarist, and keyboardist on the band’s extensive output, had been a veteran of San Francisco band Coachwhips. He started OSees as a side project designed to release more home recorded music, and he initially gave the band the name Orinoka Crash Suite. Dwyer and his bandmates have since been known as OCS, Orange County Sound, The Ohsees, Thee Oh Sees, and Oh Sees.
I did some further research on the band on Youtube.com. There I found a concert that remains one of my favorite live performances by any group.
That concert, “Oh Sees on PressureDrop.tv,” is purely frantic, powerful, and exhiliarating. All four band members are side by side at the very front of the stage, in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall on Sept. 28, 2017. The packed audience is within a foot of the group members as they run through 14 songs with a focused intensity that is unmatched by anyone I have seen.
Dwyer seems to be wrestling his guitar as he plays it, his boyish bangs draped across his brow. To his left are drummers Paul Quattrone and Dan Rincon, finessing the warp speed of their songs. To their left is bassist Tim Hellman, playing lines of low-end music that are at once supportive and countermelodic.
I soon learned Oh Sees, (as they were then named at the time) would be performing at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse the day after my 49th birthday. As a gift to myself, I decided to attend with the hope that they might perform with some of the same fire I had seen on that 2017 show. I couldn’t imagine that show’s energy could be replicated, even by Oh Sees themselves.
That night in Atlanta, two Octobers ago, I was completely enthralled by Oh Sees as they completely surpassed my expectations. They managed to play all of the songs I loved so much from the video as well as two new numbers from “Smote Reverser.” Ever since that concert, I have been waiting to see them in person again.
Last Saturday night proved to be just about as good as I could ask for with social distancing still in place. Blazing through a setlist that featured heavily from “Protean Threat,” the band’s exciting new release, the musicians seemed even more capable of showing what an exciting band they are. Even performing to only a small camera crew and their attendant roadies, we all got lost in the mesmerizing clash of sounds that is their music.
I have now watched the show probably five or six times since it first aired, and I am sure that I will continue to revisit it many times again before my streaming ticket finally closes its window on October 8. In the current lineup of Dwyer, Hellman, Rincon, Quattrone, and keyboardist Tomas Dolas, the band members generate a unique performance energy that fans want to witness firsthand. Even a streamed show captures the essence.
If you are looking for a band that suits your surf, garage, fuzzy, psychedelic needs, look no further than OSees. As Dwyer often says prior to the start of their shows, “Dig in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.