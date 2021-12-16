Ozzy Osbourne’s “Diary of a Madman” is one of the most satisfying listens in all of Heavy Metal. It has perhaps the best singing of Osbourne’s career, a great set of songs, and stellar performances from all its musicians making it a timeless example of the genre.
John “Ozzy” Osbourne made his mark beginning in 1969 as lead singer of Black Sabbath, a Birmingham, England, band now recognized as the godfather of Heavy Metal. Along with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Terry “Geezer” Butler, and drummer Bill Ward, Osbourne released eight albums across a decade, the greatest songs of which are now considered templates for all such music that would follow. “Black Sabbath,” “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and “Paranoid” are all considered definitive and beloved tracks. Championed by their fans and dismissed by critics of the time, they have since earned the respect worthy of a band that basically started a genre by themselves.
Osbourne’s debut solo record, “Blizzard of Ozz” was released in 1980. His group consisted of veteran Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake, former Mungo Jerry and Rainbow bassist Bob Daisley, and the youthful, relative newcomer Randy Rhoads. This lineup recorded “Crazy Train”, one of the most recognizable tracks of Osbourne’s career. It went on to become, among other things, the musical introduction to Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones when he was at bat. Even today, “Crazy Train” has crossed into that territory enjoyed by few songs in the Rock genre played at sporting events. It is an anthem of sorts, and it remains one of Osbourne’s signature songs.
“Diary of A Madman,” the sophomore solo album by Osbourne, was released on Nov. 7, 1981. It eventually sold over three million copies. On this album, the band of Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley, and Kerslake were aided by keyboardist Johnny Cook, though the player given credit on the album cover is Rainbow’s Don Airey.
Making an album with a greater impact than “Blizzard of Ozz” was a difficult task, but in my opinion, “Diary of a Madman” succeeds on a number of levels. To this day, it is a record that reveals more for me to enjoy each time I listen to it. A great deal of credit must be given to the album’s producer and engineer, Max Norman. Sonically, “Diary of a Madman” surpasses “Blizzard of Ozz” for its clarity, Rhoads’s genre-defining guitar tones, the warmth and presence of Daisley’s bass guitar notes, and the crisp yet full sound of Kerslake’s drum assault.
Album opener “Over the Mountain” has long been a favorite Osbourne song for me. Kerslake’s rapid-fire drum introduction impressed me right away, and Rhoads’s solo has such incredible peaks and valleys within it that it begs for repeat listens every time I hear it. Second song “Flying High Again” is almost as blazing a track. “Tonight” is an incredible power ballad with one of the longest, most incredible guitar solos on the album. As the song fades during he solo, it begs the listener to turn the volume up gradually, just to hear Rhoads’s limitless technical power.
Tragically, Rhoads would die at the age of 25 in an airplane crash just over four months following the release of “Diary of a Madman.” His tenure in Osbourne’s band is recognized as the catalyst for what made the group a top-tier ensemble. His use of Classical guitar, juxtaposed with unique, fiery, fretboard finesse made him an innovator just behind Edward Van Halen and Jimi Hendrix.
The album’s title track demonstrates the virtuosity that Rhoads could summon at will, playing equally moving acoustic and searing electric guitar within the same song. The keyboards and the inclusion of an orchestra give the song a cinematic quality that had not been previously associated with Osbourne’s music. Its odd time signatures of 9/8 and 7/4 unsettle the proceedings, but they give Rhoads the space to stretch out and raise the bar for so many guitarists in his wake. It is an epic song closing a stunning cornerstone of an album both for the band and for those wishing to join their musical ranks. It is still amazing, even 40 years later.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
