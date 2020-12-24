One of two juveniles charged in the vandalism of Tallapoosa Primary School was ordered last week to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution, and serve 30 days in a juvenile detention center and 24 months of probation.
The school was vandalized overnight on Monday, Nov. 30. The vandals broke windows; spray painted threats on the doors and walls, scattered food from the school cafeteria and items they had taken and destroyed from classrooms through the school’s hallways.
Classes were canceled that Tuesday, the first day back from Thanksgiving break, as disheartened school personnel and shocked community members cleaned and repaired the damage at the school.
Two 14-year-olds were charged and taken into custody on Dec. 1 — the same day the damage was discovered — after they were identified from a videotape of the school being ransacked.
During the hearing, the first juvenile admitted to burglary, criminal damage to property, disruption of public school and interference in government activities. Two charges, one dealing with street gang activity and one dealing with terroristic threats were dismissed by the state in a plea agreement.
Fred Forsythe, of the Department of Juvenile Justice, recommended the sentence including the 30 days in a youth detention center, the maximum allowed by law, with credit for the time already served. The teen had been in the center for 17 days, said his attorney, Crystal Bice.
The juvenile, who attended the hearing through a Zoom meeting, sat quietly wearing a mask as the agreement was read.
Bice, said that her client was a good student who had a bright future once this incident was resolved. Her client, she said, had had struggles in life that led to the illegal activity, but the teen was essentially a good kid.
Polk and Haralson County Juvenile Judge Ben Burch accepted the recommended sentence saying that he believed the punishment was appropriate.
“Twenty-four months is a long time to be on your best behavior,” Burch said.
He told the adolescent that the charges were serious. The teen had a choice to make about where he wanted to go in life, Burch said.
“Find a different way to have fun,” the judge said. “I don’t ever want to see you come before me again.”
The hearing was attended by a number of people from Tallapoosa Primary School and the Haralson County school system, but none spoke after the plea agreement was announced.
The second juvenile’s case was continued to Jan. 5 after the teen’s attorney missed the hearing. There was a misunderstanding at the Public Defender’s Office, Burch said. The attorney had thought the family had hired a private attorney, he said.
That juvenile was ordered to continue wearing an ankle monitor until the January hearing.
