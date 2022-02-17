The drum beat starts boom, boom, boom. Cymbals crash alternatively. Then the music swells with seven notes in E-flat major, Ba-ba-ba-BAH-BAH. It’s the brass and percussion fanfare titled “The Bugler’s Dream.”
You probably recognize it as the Olympic theme song. Not the official Olympic hymn but the music used on American broadcast TV to signal the Games are on. Not just any games but the long awaited every four year games — the Olympics, now the Winter Olympics from Beijing, China.
I LOVE the Olympics as only a self-proclaimed, non-sports fan can. It’s a major highlight for me every two years as it rolls around. I love it all — the bright faced youngsters and the old grizzled veterans. I love the opening and closing ceremonies. I love the up-close and personal interviews (we don’t watch them because Dennis doesn’t like them.) But I want to know what the athlete had for breakfast and what time his mom picks him up from school for practice. I love to hear the national anthems at the medals ceremonies. I delight in it all.
We started watching years ago; I believe our first year was 1988. We had friends record the Olympics for us on VHS tapes and they sent them to us in Kenya. Our TV was programmed for European broadcasts and not for the United States. Don’t ask me what the difference is. But the nitty gritty version of it was — the VHS tapes only played without any audio. That didn’t stop us. We watched every tape our friends made. Thank you Northside Christian Church in Columbus friends. It’s been a love affair ever since.
Thursday night I curled up on the couch with the DVR running to allow me to skip the commercials. I will give a few overall impressions of the opening ceremonies. How crazy were those 30-foot long glow sticks the dancers were waving around to make the flower open? I didn’t really get why the Winter Olympics started with the spring symbol of a flower. It was interesting to learn about the Chinese calendar and the 24 divisions of the year. The technologies of the games is surely not a surprise to anyone who knows what the Chinese are capable of.
Ninety nations (one report said 84) marched in the parade, a tradition since 1908. Some athletics opt out of the parade, but I believe it would be a supercharger to walk in with all your teammates and other competitors. The parade always begins with the Greek team — a salute to the Olympics originating in Greece. Their uniforms were the traditional blue we all associate with Greece — the blue of the sea.
As is traditional, the other countries enter according to the host country’s language alphabetic system. I didn’t understand it completely but something about the number of lines in the Chinese symbol so the order appeared random to me. The next to last country in the parade is the next host nation. The last is always the host nation — a sea of red this time around. One activity that amazes me is the dancing the host country does to welcome the parade. Dancers flank both sides of the route and their feet are in constant motion while all the folks march in. How long can you dance, I ask. I confess I didn’t last very long watching the parade. I may go back and finish it later.
Both Haiti and Peru have only one athlete and a small delegation of coaches.They will compete in bobsled events and also Alpine skiing.
Did you know that the island nation of Jamaica has a Winter Olympics team? The team is pumped, according to reports, fielding a four man bobsled team.
A diplomatic boycott is held by the USA, Australia, the UK, and Canada in light of human rights violations by the host country. Interestingly China chose Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a cross country skier, to light the Olympic cauldron. According to state run media Yilamujian has Uyghur heritage. Most of the world is seeing this move as a slap in the face. To say this is unfortunate is an understatement. The Olympics are a time when the best of nations can compete against each other and forget geo-politics for a few days. As the Games progress, it appears irregularities might allow the Chinese to be awarded many medals in 2022. The final count might be a surprise to all of us.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
