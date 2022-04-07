On Saturday, Rocky Branch Old West Town will host a Cowboy Gathering and Western Festival, its first festival since the pandemic forced it to close to the public in 2020.
“We feel like everybody’s looking to come back together,” said Carmon Williams, who owns the venue with her husband, Darryl Williams.
So they want to provide a family-centered, fun activity, she said.
The festival will include hay rack rides, horse and pony rides for the children, live music featuring songs of the Old West, demonstrations by re-enactors and Vat Man portraying the Lone Ranger.
“It’s a good, family-friendly event,” Williams said.
Those who attend will also be able to sample a variety of foods from vendors and some from Grumpy’s Grub, the winner of the Chuck Wagon Cook Off in Pigeon Forge.
People will be able to tour the 1800s-style Western town along with some old wagons that will be on display, Williams said.
The Williams family is excited to be able to host the public again, she said. While the venue has been closed, it has been hosting events and film crews including the crew of the award-winning short film, “The Four Horsemen,” some of whom will be on-hand at the festival to talk about the film, she said.
“Our son (Casey Williams) was a drama major,” Williams said.
He was killed in 2016, about a year after the family bought Rocky Branch. They feel like helping young filmmakers is one way they can continue his legacy, she said.
The town has also hosted weddings and events, but the family’s vision is to have a place for families to go and have a good time. To that end, they plan to have a few festivals a year including reviving the Cowboys versus Zombies Festival in the fall and a Winter Festival. They also hope to open to the public for tours a couple of times a year, Williams said.
In addition, Rocky Branch hosts the Open Range Cowboy Church, a non-denominational church led by Pastor Michael Reeves. Typically services are Sunday evenings, but this Sunday the service will be at 10 a.m., to accommodate the cowboys who are coming to the gathering, she said.
