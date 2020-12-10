The Waco City Council on Monday approved repairing the awning on the old City Hall as soon as possible after recent storms further damaged the aging structure.
A Cedartown company had bid on the repairs several months ago, said Kimberly Edwards, Waco city clerk. At the time, the bid had seemed high, she said. But she didn’t remember what the bid had been.
But Councilman Byron Wright said the awning was currently hanging on by two screws and he was worried about it falling and damaging the building.
Jason Shealy, director of the city’s Water and Sewer Department, said it would be best to have an outside contractor remove and repair it.
Councilman Stephen Nowlin asked if the awning was necessary, or if the city could just have it removed.
“It’s nice to have the awning on there,” said Mayor Travis Prichard.
There are renters in the building and if the awning were to fall on its own, it could break the windows beneath it, Shealy said. The councilmen unanimously approved having the awning fixed.
“ASAP,” added Nowlin.
In other business councilmen:
• decided to send a letter to residents of a home on Depot Street for code violations that other residents had complained about. They also decided to ask the county marshall to visit a home on Wall Street for a large number of cars parked and other violations in the yard. The home on Wall Street had already been notified of the violations by letter.
• after hearing from Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks a request for an easement for water lines, agreed that the city would offer the city of Bremen the opportunity to hook into the city’s 12” water main near Interstate 20. Bremen could then purchase water for a truck stop that has expressed interest in building in Bremen across the interstate from Love’s in Waco.
• asked Mayor Travis Prichard to talk with the owner of a property that had already granted the city a 10-foot easement for a road to the city’s Pump Station A off Highway 78. The city would like to increase the easement to 40 feet to allow trucks that visit the pump station to turn around rather than backing out of the road.
• heard that the speed bumps for King and Bowdon streets have arrived and are ready for installation.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
