This is the season for making memories but also for recalling memories. For some folks childhood Christmas memories are very strong and pleasant — like the Publix advertisements that bring tears to my eyes. For others, Christmas memories may be unpleasant, and painful.
I feel for those who find this time of year difficult. I pray for them to find peace and comfort from those painful, hurtful memories.
Personally, I don’t have strong childhood memories of Christmas and I’m not sure why that would be. As a preacher’s family, I’m sure I was a shepherd, wiseman, or an angel in any number of Christmas programs, but the only vivid memory of a nativity scene I have is the live one the church put on once where live animals and adults populated the stable scene. It was a tableau vivant, French for “living picture” I now know. I remember it being very cold, and the actors rotated in and out of the cold frequently. They warmed themselves in the fellowship hall with hot cocoa that my mom was probably serving (I was never very far away from her in those days).
My most pleasant memories are of the Christmases we spent in Kentucky when our children were young. We took the school holidays and went to my parents’ farm. We were usually the first of the families to arrive and the last to leave after Christmas.
I remember one year that in my mind was pure magic. The elements of the perfect Appalachian Christmas came together that year. Snow fell on the day the girls went into the forest for holly and ivy to decorate the house. Laughter filled the house as the children opened homemade presents (we never did that again). Sugar cookies were made and iced, then eaten with hot chocolate and coffee by the woodstove. Those days of fun will forever be etched in my memory and I hope in the memory of the 10 grandkids who gathered that year.
One element of an Appalachian Christmas that I have yet to experience is Breakin’ Up Christmas. Many of the old-timers celebrated Old Christmas on Jan. 6. The time between Dec. 25 and Jan. 6 — the twelve days of Christmas — was celebrated by Breakin’ Up Christmas.
Musicians would travel from farm to farm in the rural area and provide music for house dances. Families would dance the night away. The musicians would sleep it off the next day, and then move on to the nearest farm to do it all over again. The progressive party continued until Jan. 6, Old Christmas.
My grandfather told stories of Breakin’ Up Christmas and the fun they had. I understand it could get a little wild depending on the family’s tolerance for moonshine and revelry. The barn was the place for sleeping it off until you could walk to the next farm.
There’s a Bluegrass song entitled Breakin’ Up Christmas. It’s believed to have been written by Preston ‘Pet’ McKinney, a fiddler and Civil War veteran from Lambsburg, Virginia. Roots of the tune can be traced to the hills of rural Virginia near the town of Galax. The tradition was that Breakin’ Up Christmas was the last song to be played each night at the dances.
The words are:
Hooray Jake, hooray John
Breakin’ up Christmas all night long
Santa Claus come, done and gone
Breaking up Christmas right straight along
Don’t you remember a long time ago
The old folks danced the doesey-doe
I’m adding a Breakin’ Up Christmas to my bucket list. I want to learn to dance and play it on my fiddle. May this season be a time of making memories and striking off an item or two on your bucket list.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.