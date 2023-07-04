New Rhythm and Blues Quartet, known as NRBQ, released 1973's “Workshop” 50 years ago. Like all of their greatest records, it is an album that features their stellar playing, superb songwriting, and folksy wit. The band's highest-charting single, “Get That Gasoline Blues”, ends the first side of the record. It reached number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was, according to songfacts.com, a response to the OPEC oil embargo of 1973. The site also says that it was based on the structure of “At The Hop” by Danny & Juniors in an attempt to harken back to an era when oil prices were cheaper. Even with a modest chart impact, the band continues to this day featuring Terry Adams, the band's founder. They recently performed a small tour spanning Carrboro, North Carolina to Baltimore, Maryland with their current lineup of Adams on vocals/piano, Scott Ligon on vocals/piano, Casey McDonough on vocals/bass, and John Perrin drumming. They aptly perform songs from the band's 55 years of existence.
For “Workshop”, pianist/keyboardist vocalist Adams, vocalist/bassist Joseph Spampinato, vocalist/guitarist Al Anderson, and drummer Tom “The Time Bomb” Staley are the lineup of NRBQ. They are augmented by The Whole Wheat Horns, a section that includes Adams playing trumpet, his brother Donn Adams on trombone, Spampinato on C melody saxophone, Keith Spring on tenor saxophone, and Dominick Placco on jazz bugle. It was produced by Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix/Kiss) and recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
In a long-ago interview in the magazine Stomp and Stammer, Adams stated that their sound runs the gammet of styles between the Jazz of Sun Ra and the early Rock of Sun Studios. The jazzier elements of “Workshop” include “Misunderstanding”, a mellow, Latin-tinged rumination sung contemplatively by Spampinato and featuring acoustic guitar from Steve Shook, along with the instrumental album closer “Four Million B.C.”, showcasing The Whole Wheat Horns. The early Rock reference is evident on “Hearts of Stone”, a song by The Charms and The Fontane Sisters from the doo wop era, and “Blues Stay Away from Me” a Delmore Brothers tune which has an upbeat, updated bar band feel for the fifties-style tune. 1957 Clyde McPhatter song “Just To Hold My Hand” is also included, and the Brownie McGhee album opener, “C'Mon If You're Comin'”, a staple in Anderson's repertoire all the way back to his first band, Hartford, Connecticut's Wildweeds.
The remainder of the record is replete with some of NRBQ's most entertaining original music. “RC Cola and a Moon Pie”, is a celebration of simple comforts. It features an ostinato bassline, and some of Adams's most exciting piano playing in its extended introduction makes it a highlight of the album. When Anderson takes his guitar solo two minutes into the tune, it demonstrates his unique style of bending and rapidly picking with honky tonk flourishes. I have always loved hearing the group interplay on this track.
“Mona”, one of Spampinato's most beautiful compositions, features his own lovely mandolin playing. Though it fits well with other acoustic songs of its era, to my ears it is timeless. The minor key bridge, an effective Beatles-style maneuver, makes it one of my favorites on the album.
Spampinato's other songs on the album are as impressive. Miniature tune “Miss Moses” sung by Adams, featuring a plaintive horn and acoustic guitar accompaniment finds him singing some quaintly effective lyrics, and “I Got A Little Secret” about secret admiration, is a great song for singing along.
“Well I know that I'm not handsome like/The boys that call on you/But I'll keep you satisfied/With the things I do,” sings Spampinato. His close harmony vocals on the verses are reminiscent of predecessors The Louvin Brothers and The Everly Brothers.
My other personal favorite on the album is “Deaf, Dumb, and Blind”, a steady shuffle with some of the most integrated playing between NRBQ and the Whole Wheat Horns. It seems to be a plaintive request to be heard which still resonates today. Fame may have eluded NRBQ, but their terrific music proves it is not their fault.
