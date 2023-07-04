New Rhythm and Blues Quartet, known as NRBQ, released 1973's “Workshop” 50 years ago. Like all of their greatest records, it is an album that features their stellar playing, superb songwriting, and folksy wit. The band's highest-charting single, “Get That Gasoline Blues”, ends the first side of the record. It reached number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was, according to songfacts.com, a response to the OPEC oil embargo of 1973. The site also says that it was based on the structure of “At The Hop” by Danny & Juniors in an attempt to harken back to an era when oil prices were cheaper. Even with a modest chart impact, the band continues to this day featuring Terry Adams, the band's founder. They recently performed a small tour spanning Carrboro, North Carolina to Baltimore, Maryland with their current lineup of Adams on vocals/piano, Scott Ligon on vocals/piano, Casey McDonough on vocals/bass, and John Perrin drumming. They aptly perform songs from the band's 55 years of existence.

For “Workshop”, pianist/keyboardist vocalist Adams, vocalist/bassist Joseph Spampinato, vocalist/guitarist Al Anderson, and drummer Tom “The Time Bomb” Staley are the lineup of NRBQ. They are augmented by The Whole Wheat Horns, a section that includes Adams playing trumpet, his brother Donn Adams on trombone, Spampinato on C melody saxophone, Keith Spring on tenor saxophone, and Dominick Placco on jazz bugle. It was produced by Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix/Kiss) and recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.