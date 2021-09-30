Lindsey Buckingham, the Palo Alto guitarist/vocalist formerly of the multi-platinum-selling Rock Band Fleetwood Mac, performed last Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Auditorium. Promoting his latest release, “Lindsey Buckingham,” which came out five days prior to the concert, Buckingham stated multiple times to the evening’s audience that this album and tour signified “ a new phase” in his output. Having parted ways in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac and overcoming open-heart surgery in 2019, Buckingham has a new lease on life with his longtime touring band firmly in his corner.
Buckingham was asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1974 after drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie heard his 1973 album with musical and romantic partner Stephanie “Stevie” Nicks entitled “Buckingham Nicks.” Buckingham agreed to the recruitment on the condition that Nicks also join the group. This lineup, which included vocalist/keyboardist Christine McVie, would go on to release the band’s most successful albums, 1975’s “Fleetwood Mac,” 1977’s “Rumours,” 1987’s “Tango In the Night” and 1993’s “The Dance.” United States sales for these albums total 35,000,000 units.
The album in Fleetwood Mac’s catalogue for which Buckingham has received the greatest critical recognition is the 1979 album “Tusk.” The followup to the band’s breakthrough hit record “Rumours,” it sold a mere tenth of that previous album in the United States. It was also highly experimental, with many of Buckingham’s compositions being recorded in his home studio utilizing unconventional instrumentation and song structures.
As it was led by Buckingham, it was an artistic risk for the band, one initially received negative critiques for two decades following its release. With the passage of time, “Tusk” became known as Fleetwood Mac’s most creative and artistically important record, the alternate personality of its predecessor.
Buckingham has said he realized that his own creativity would have to be directed toward a solo career to ensure his innovative, less-than-mainstream approach that “Tusk” had featured. With this attitude firmly in place, he released his debut solo album, “Law and Order” on his birthday, Oct. 3, 1981.
The initial single from that album, “Trouble” was his highest-charting song on his own, reaching number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The remainder of the album is his solo career’s blueprint: pitch-shifted guitars, layered vocals, whimsical arrangements, and a mix of covers by favored artists along with his own compositions, largely performed entirely on his own or with a limited number of collaborators.
Buckingham referred to this mindset for creation of his solo output as “The Small Machine” and his role in Fleetwood Mac as “The Big Machine.” Now that he is no longer a member of Fleetwood Mac, due to a falling out with Nicks, his priorities have shifted, as he noted last week in concert.
“You ain’t gettin’ rid of us anytime soon!” announced Buckingham to applause and cheers from the audience near the concert’s conclusion.
Buckingham seems to have broken free from the constraints of his role as Fleetwood Mac’s prime mover over the decades, now able to focus his attention on his own music as his means of artistic expression and output. He will turn 72 on Sunday, the 40th anniversary of that first solo album. It must be a poignant milestone, as he continues his solo tour which will continue across multiple legs, eventually returning to Europe through summer of 2022.
Known for autodidactive guitar playing, Buckingham utilizes acoustic and electric guitars with equal facility and stylistic skill. Like English Rock guitarist Jeff Beck, he uses only his fingers to pick and strum the strings of his instruments, propelling the groove and melody of his songs with a unique flair that channels his one-of-a-kind production values.
On stage, his accompanists include keyboardist/bassist/vocalist Brett Tuggle, guitarist/vocalist Neil Heyward, drummer Jimmy Paxson, and keyboardist/sampler Michael Kianka. They replicated the broad spectrum of Buckingham’s recordings with precision and infectious enthusiasm. They demonstrated, to quote the set’s introductory song, it is “Not Too Late” for Buckingham. With this tour and the newly released album, he is sure to tap his creativity for years to come.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
