Thursday’s meeting of the Library Book Club featured a full house — all the chairs around the long conference table were occupied. We gathered to discuss and review The Invisible Husband of Frick Island by Collen Oakley. I must say it was not one of my favorite book selections but most everyone enjoyed it. Like all our discussions, we wandered from the book and compared the small island community to our own small town. Though Bremen’s population is far greater than imagined Frick Island (modeled off of Smith Island in the Chesapeake Bay) we found similarities. For example, a caring community demonstrated frequently in both, admittedly a little odd when the islanders acknowledged an invisible husband, but more practical in our personal experience with the house fire and the support given through the community. On Frick Island everyone knew everyone’s business. Today that’s probably less of an occurrence than years ago when even the newspaper printed community news — who visited their grandparents in town or what church was holding revival or who the shuts-in were. My guess is that in neighborhoods there’s still a lot of gossip shared at the pool house or at bridge club. We agreed on one common principle. Society today is not as social as we once were. Remember the days where a birthday party was held in the backyard or in the family room. Today, they are frequently held at an event center, the club house or a public venue. Even more personal affairs like baby or wedding showers are hosted somewhere besides a home. Before we were married, I was feted at six showers all in private homes. Today a shared cup of coffee most often happens at a coffee shop and not over the kitchen table.
Say what you will about cleaning the house to host events, or the business end of venues, coffee shops, etc. I don’t think we are as connected as we once were. True, most everyone works these days which means less time to prepare for social occasions. We don’t invite people nearly as much as we once did. I know I don’t (even without a house I can currently invite someone to it’s easy for me to point a finger at society). Rarely do we invite folks in.
