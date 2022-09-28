I see initials on car window decals — OBX, KW, SSI. I stop and try to figure out where that car traveled. I now know that SSI is St. Simon’s Island. I returned Sunday evening from our first ever Girl Cousins Beach Trip. An honorary cousin since I am not a cousin to any of the attendees — aunt and mother to two of the attendees but not a cousin to any. Years in the planning stage, we pulled it together quickly around the fall break dates of one cousin and another cousin’s connections with a home on the island.
Best known as an island resort and home for the wealthy, it holds an interesting place in American history as a coastal town; plantations, forts, lighthouse and churches provide a wealth of experiences to explore. For the most part I did not explore the historic places of SSI but I hope a return trip will allow for that.
This trip we let our inner children come out to play. We rode the waves especially as the hurricane moved north. High surf and winds created a surf adversary one day but that was not enough to deter the fearless in the group. Pool noodles proved to be a great vehicle for the fun lovers and excellent entertainment for the ones remaining on the beach. No beach trip is complete without some shell collecting. We walked the beach and shuffled our toes in the sand to find shells. A male cousin writes scripture verses on shells and shares them with family. Now we’ll have shells from SSI with our favorite verse written on it. The more timid in the group swam in the sparkling pool just off the beach. The late summer sun warmed the water to a perfect temperature as the afternoon waned.
Because we are the Reid family, we took food and prepared some meals at the house. Our last night, we brought out all the components and leftover foods. The youngest member of the party suggested a game where a point was awarded for eating all of a particular food. I am proud to say I received one and a half points for finishing the tomatoes and cucumbers. One received a point for using the last hamburger bun. A disagreement broke out over who got the point for finishing the last bite of the key lime cheesecake tart. In the end, the game did not accomplish the goal of finishing all the remaining food.
Sunday morning we attended the 9:15 service at Christ Church - first service held in 1820 and the Wesley brothers (of the Methodist church tradition) once preached there. The irony of the scripture selection for the homily was not lost on us - the rich man and Lazaus story. A second building erected in 1869 by ship builders houses the congregation now. Massive wooden beams in the ceiling add to the charm of the building. Stained glass windows in rich tones depict Bible stories.
For me the last day of a trip seems endless - the long ride home after days of excitement - and is painful. But I reflected on our time and the roles each played. We had a Mother who provided whatever was needed - pain meds, itchy cream, card games, snacks. We had an Adventurer who always wanted one more ride on the waves. We had the Gate and Key Keeper who always made the key and code work. One role, vivid to our success, involved the Bursar - money in and money out. Our official Beachcomber collected shells and warned the surfers of strong currents. The Improviser of the group made a taco salad of our leftovers and a caprese salad from ingredients she found. My role? I was the Fiddler on the Roof. Literally, I played music on the rooftop terrace for the enjoyment of anyone who listened.
There’s already talk of the Second Annual Girl Cousins Beach trip.
