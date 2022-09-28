I see initials on car window decals — OBX, KW, SSI. I stop and try to figure out where that car traveled. I now know that SSI is St. Simon’s Island. I returned Sunday evening from our first ever Girl Cousins Beach Trip. An honorary cousin since I am not a cousin to any of the attendees — aunt and mother to two of the attendees but not a cousin to any. Years in the planning stage, we pulled it together quickly around the fall break dates of one cousin and another cousin’s connections with a home on the island.

Best known as an island resort and home for the wealthy, it holds an interesting place in American history as a coastal town; plantations, forts, lighthouse and churches provide a wealth of experiences to explore. For the most part I did not explore the historic places of SSI but I hope a return trip will allow for that.

