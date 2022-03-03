There are no apparent injuries after a shooting just outside of Bremen last week, law enforcement said.
Haralson County deputies responded to a call about an accident on Centerpoint Road off of U.S. 78 after noon on Wednesday. They arrived to find two abandoned pickup trucks, one in the road and one off the roadway in the woods, according to a statement released by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
When investigators arrived, someone fired a gun in the woods near law enforcement, the statement said.
“Right now we just have limited information,” said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.
What they do know is that someone in at least one truck shot at the other truck and then the people in both trucks ran away leaving the vehicles.
“One group went this way and one group went that way and we haven’t been able to find them,” Williams said. “It’s just crazy.”
The identification in the vehicles does not match the vehicle in which it was found, he said.
The investigation is ongoing.
