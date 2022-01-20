Thirty years ago last week, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, the first single from Seattle, Washington’s Nirvana reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s parent album, “Nevermind” had been released on Sept. 24, 1991, and by Dec. 7, it had sold over half a million copies. The slow build of the album’s popularity was one that took me by surprise.
My college friends discovered it after watching the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video on Music Television (MTV). The video depicts a gloomy, dingy high school pep rally where Nirvana is playing to the students. Behind a scrim, a lone elderly janitor dances to the band’s music with his mop. Rather than evoking a sense of joy, it presents an anti-establishment image, as he seems the counterpoint to the band. Eventually, the pep rally deconstructs and takes on the look of a frenzied riot with slam-dancing, the students flooding the gym floor, and eventually Nirvana singer/guitarist Kurt Cobain smashing a guitar. It is an iconic salvo from a group that was an unlikely a taste-making unit as could be imagined. They look disheveled and somewhat faceless. Bassist Krist Novolselic is visible, but he was only recognizable later due to the band’s ubiquitous media exposure. Future Foo Fighters leader, Dave Grohl, then Nirvana’s most recent drummer, strikes a memorable image pummeling his budget line drum set in the video, his face obscured by his draped mane of dark hair swinging upward when he rears back to bash the cymbals.
I was 22 years old when first I saw the video, and was already a fan of other Seattle bands such as Mother Love Bone, Queensryche, Pearl Jam, Temple of the Dog, and Soundgarden. Compared with Nirvana at that time, those bands seemed more professional to me with greater staying power. My friend David Lane was the first person I knew who bought the cassette of “Nevermind.”
Another friend, Chris Frederick, recently told me that he saw Nirvana on tour for their first album, “Bleach.” He went on to see them on every successive tour, including the one for “Nevermind,” so I was late to the party for sure.
Undoubtedly, Nirvana’s impact on music was humongous. I discovered what made Nirvana such a terrific band after it was hugely popular. Listening to the singles from “Nevermind,” some might think Nirvana is just those songs. For me, it is the second half of the album that demonstrates what a solid, hook-filled Rock album the band created. Of those songs, “Drain You,” “Breed,” “Lounge Act” and “Stay Away,” not one was a single. Their successive melodies and arrangements make “Nevermind” a masterpiece beyond the hits. That it is mostly done with mere guitar, bass and drums as accompaniment to the vocals is even more impressive, and Nirvana made their skill look easy. The band inspired countless musicians to focus more on songs and less on fancy production or virtuosity.
Kurt Cobain had a real gift for melody, and he also took great dynamic shifts within the songs he wrote to simplify for the listener what to expect in each of them. This was an arrangement technique he learned from Boston- Massachusetts band The Pixies, one of his many influences. “Lithium,” my personal favorite song from “Nevermind,” exemplifies this technique.
“I’m so happy/’cause today I found my friends/they’re in my head,” sings Cobain in a dryly tuneful tone.
Cobain makes it through three more quiet lines of lyrics in the song before the thunder of Grohl’s drums and the chorus of “Yeah” is sung 13 times, sometimes in ascending notes, eventually across 20 or so chord changes. The simplicity of the lyric is overwhelmed completely by the rush of Cobain’s multi-tracked chorus vocal.
It is at once triumphant, vulnerable, and soul-stirring. Every time I hear it, it makes me smile, but in a way that has a bitter undercurrent.
Cobain’s life was famously troubled, and his fame after “Nevermind” did not offer any remedy for it. Though he would be gone by spring of 1994, his songs have continued to find new fans every year.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.