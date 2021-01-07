The new year meant changes in leadership for Haralson County as newly-elected officials took their oaths of office and began their new terms.
As of Jan. 1, the county had a new District 3 Commissioner, tax commissioner, clerk of Superior Court, coroner and sheriff.
Commissioner John Daniel took over the seat previously held by Adam Budde. His first meeting should have been Tuesday, but was postponed to next week because of the election.
Amy Muse took over as clerk of Superior Court on Monday and Natasha Pope took over as tax commissioner also on Monday.
Muse who worked as a deputy clerk for the office, began her training for her new job in July, she said. In December, she attended the new clerk’s conference with the other 31 newly elected clerks in the state. There she learned the authority and history of the state’s clerks as well as being introduced to the “family of clerks,” including the seasoned and new clerks of the state, Muse said.
“We’re already seeking guidance with each other,” she said.
Coroner Patty Hutcheson, a former Buchanan City Council member, took over the position that her husband, Danny Hutcheson, held for 16 years in the new year. She had been working a little even before as a deputy coroner and has enjoyed the new job, Hutcheson said. She has been bolstered by the support she has received, particularly from law enforcement, Hutcheson added.
“I worked a case last night and heard such kind words from law enforcement about Danny’s time as coroner,” she said. “He loved that job!”
Haralson County’s new Sheriff Stacy Williams said he has been working hard since taking over as head of the Sheriff’s Department.
“From Dec. 31 to Jan. 2, I got about six or seven hours of sleep,” Williams said.
He’s already helped swear in his new chief deputy, Jamie Sailors, and set into place new roles for the office in the election, Williams said. He assigned deputies at each of the county’s polling places during the election on Tuesday.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Williams said. “There’s going to be changes and people are going to start to see it.”
All of the new elected officials said they were excited to take over their new responsibilities and that service was their number one priority going forward.
