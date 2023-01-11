Bremen City Schools are starting the new year off on the right foot. Although there have been some hiccups regarding the improvements to the sports complex, the opening of Bremen’s new high school was smooth sailing. In addition to the newly built facility, to go along with that will include upgrades in technology and the middle school will be stepping up their game to complement its high school counterpart.

In new business, to start, Jones Elementary School is getting some improvements with an electronic sign at the front of the building and a memorial reading garden by the playground. These requests have been approved and the school is moving ahead with the changes.

