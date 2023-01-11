Bremen City Schools are starting the new year off on the right foot. Although there have been some hiccups regarding the improvements to the sports complex, the opening of Bremen’s new high school was smooth sailing. In addition to the newly built facility, to go along with that will include upgrades in technology and the middle school will be stepping up their game to complement its high school counterpart.
In new business, to start, Jones Elementary School is getting some improvements with an electronic sign at the front of the building and a memorial reading garden by the playground. These requests have been approved and the school is moving ahead with the changes.
According to assistant superintendent Zoe Evans, the second semester has started out wonderfully, and she said she is very excited to have the students in the new building at Bremen High School.
“The high school move is done, and we are constructing classes in that building now,” facility and maintenance director Russell Cooper said. “That all went well. We had movers come in and help move so that we wouldn’t put a lot of strain on our teachers and students. We still have a few items that we are handling within the building. It’s like building a house; there’s going to be little tweaks and stuff here and there, so we are still working on those.”
The 49-year-old building that was used as the high school is being prepped for demo. According to Cooper, It should be finalized by Wednesday, and they will start prepping it for asbestos removal.
He also said that the athletic complex took a hit due to the extremely cold weather front saying it is difficult to lay brick in that type of weather, therefore the new field house is about two weeks behind. But noted that there shouldn’t be any problem getting it back up to speed.
“Mr. Cooper, just another thank you for all the work you did to open a brand new building for us, a beautiful building and one that we will hopefully use for fifty plus years to come. So great work on that,” superintendent Shannon Christian said.
Technology director Brian Wheeler said panels were installed and the network was ready to go on the first day of school. In addition to getting everything moved over from the 49 building, he reported that he is also reviewing a website company that will come in and redo the website in order to become more ADA compliant on their website allowing everyone to view it. Wheeler also mentioned the building of a mobile app that parents can use for communication.
“Hot off the press, we were just awarded a grant for $100,000 from the DOE and will be using that to purchase panels for the middle school. It will get the entire middle school completely, with the new panels, like the high school,” Wheeler said.
“I want to thank Bryan too. He completed the grant application just a month ago and had to drop what he was doing, sit down at the computer and focus, and pull some data and other things together to go after a grant like that. And he managed to do it with everything else that he has going on. Thank you for your work on that, sir. A $100,000 to Bremen Schools is a significant help,” Christian said.
In the special programs report, Director of Special programs Bill Garrett announced the use of the Ready sign program that began on Jan. 1. It is a program that allows Special Ed teachers and administrators to be able to get electronic signatures from parents.
The director of School Nutrition Jessica Peaden says that she filed for two grants: one for Jones Elementary and one for Bremen High School for milk boxes and other much needed items.
As far as personnel goes, there were two recommendations to fill open positions that were approved unanimously by the board. Lauren Buchanan will serve as a paraprofessional at Jones Elementary School and Kristine Rutherford will work in the After School Program.
A brief discussion about the paraprofessional pay scale being too low was mentioned and the board voted unanimously on an “Option B” that was previously discussed in an earlier meeting that will bring this position up to the appropriate pay scale according to they pay received for the same position at other Georgia Schools of the same size.
