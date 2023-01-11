It may just look like a simple tube, its diameter no wider than a Sharpie. But it’s already making an immediate difference for people in west Georgia with large, life-threatening clots in their lungs, also known as pulmonary embolism.

Recently, Tanner Health System interventional cardiologists did their first pulmonary embolism thrombectomy using the Inari FlowTriever, successfully bringing this technology to the region.

