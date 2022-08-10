The new school year started and I do not feel even a tiny bit of longing. I am, honestly, surprised by my lack of nostalgia for the classroom. Teaching was my jam — I had the shirt to prove it. Recently, I donated the shirt to the thrift store because teaching is not my jam any longer.
Last week as a friend prepared her classroom at a new school, (do you know how much is required to relocate to a new school?) I volunteered to help. School buildings during the summer have a very different atmosphere than during the school year. It’s eerily quiet and still. And messy. Hallways in the summer are full of stuff teachers don’t want in their classroom — books, bookcases, shelves, tubs, maps, posters — but can’t trash. One teacher’s junk is another teacher’s treasure. The stuff disappears and reappears in another location in the building.
My friend asked me to organize her classroom library. I was in heaven — me and books are old friends. While occasionally distracted by a new book, I worked steadily for several hours putting books in tubs of specific reading levels, looking up the levels of new books and discarding ones not suitable. Any classroom has a variety of reading levels and so teachers need books to accommodate their students. In a fifth-grade class, the span can be from second to eighth grade or higher.
We chatted with the first-year teacher during a lunch break. Over wings, burger and a salad we swapped interests and stories. Then back to the classroom.
Covering bulletin boards is a task not to be attempted alone, especially if using fabric. My friend acquired lovely bolts of fabric she wanted on her boards. And despite our reminder to measure twice and cut once, we had two lengths of fabric slightly too short. However, the next try we got it right and correctly cut the lengths needed. We even lined up the chervon patterns on the boards to resemble an ocean wave. No drunken sailor’s work.
I left my friend with many tasks still undone. Pre-planning days scheduled with meetings mean teachers put in hours of labor long before the official start of the new school year. When Open House/Meet and Greet Nights begin, classrooms look like they have fallen out of a teacher catolog. No school fairies or magic wands make it happen. It’s all hard work by teachers and paraprofessionals, principals, counselors, nurses, and support staff.
I have not a modicum of regret that I’m not in the school building this August and I have the utmost respect for all the teachers who are. I pray for blessings on this year — safety, fun, learning, relationships and all things school. God bless them every one.
