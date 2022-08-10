The new school year started and I do not feel even a tiny bit of longing. I am, honestly, surprised by my lack of nostalgia for the classroom. Teaching was my jam — I had the shirt to prove it. Recently, I donated the shirt to the thrift store because teaching is not my jam any longer.

Last week as a friend prepared her classroom at a new school, (do you know how much is required to relocate to a new school?) I volunteered to help. School buildings during the summer have a very different atmosphere than during the school year. It’s eerily quiet and still. And messy. Hallways in the summer are full of stuff teachers don’t want in their classroom — books, bookcases, shelves, tubs, maps, posters — but can’t trash. One teacher’s junk is another teacher’s treasure. The stuff disappears and reappears in another location in the building.

