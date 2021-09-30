New referendum for T-SPLOST

Voters will have a chance to decide in March whether to continue Haralson County’s special purpose local option sales tax for transportation for another five years.
The first T-SPLOST, a 1% sales tax to be used for transportation infrastructure, was approved by voters in 2017. It specified a levy of $12 million and the county expected to collect that amount over a five-year period ending March 31, 2023.
But county administrators well underestimated the T-SPLOST revenue. The proceeds of the tax should hit $12 million in December or January, Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley told commissioners and representatives of all Haralson County municipalities at a special meeting last week.
According to the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, once that specified levy is reached, the T-SPLOST will end, he said.
“It’s not like a regular SPLOST,” Ridley said. “It does not continue on.”
There are another 29 counties in the state that have the same problem, he said.
“This isn’t just Haralson County,” said Avery Jackson, county attorney. “It’s Lumpkin County, Walker County; basically everybody that was in the first group that enacted this.”
There were a number of reasons for the underestimation. Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks noted that at the time, they didn’t know if gasoline purchases would be included. Ridley said in addition, the state negotiated with some internet-based stores to collect taxes on their online sales after the referendum was passed.
Don Johnson, director of finance for the county noted, collections have risen each year the T-SPLOST has been in effect.
In the first eight months of the tax, beginning in April 2018, the monthly collection averaged $136,078. In 2019, the monthly average was $151,928. In 2020, the monthly average increased again to $168,276 per month and in the first eight months of 2021 the average increased again to $190,536.
“If we have a real good Christmas, it’ll stop in December,” Ridley said. “But if it makes it into any part of January, it won’t stop until the end of the quarter. That’ll be March.”
Although the county has collected all it can from this tax, the local governments are loathe to let the T-SPLOST die.
“You know, it’s been real beneficial for the county,” Ridley told the city officials. “It’s really helped in resurfacing roads and different things, providing some new equipment for the road department. I’m sure it has for you as well.”
The county must have a referendum for a new five-year T-SPLOST to continue receiving the revenue, Ridley said. The earliest that the county can schedule a special election is in March. If passed, the tax could then resume in July, he said.
“The next time around we’re just going to have to up our expectations,” Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell said.
Hicks agreed.
“The lesson here,” he said, “is slightly overstate, not understate.”
Ridley suggested that the county bump up the total levy to $30 million.
But the other representatives though that was too much and might turn off voters.
This time, the county will specify $25 million, more than twice the $12 million levy, because, as Ridley said, “I don’t want to have this meeting again in four years.”
The governments will each come up with a project list based on the same distribution percentages as the original T-SPLOST: 61.75% for the county, 21.45% for Bremen, 3.84% for Buchanan, 11.01% for Tallapoosa, 1.79% for Waco and .16% for Temple.
“We’ve got to have everything ready to submit to elections by the first of January,” Ridley said.
“Or even October, as far as I’m concerned,” Hicks said with a laugh.
The next meeting to review each local governments’ project lists will be on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.
