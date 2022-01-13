Haralson County commissioners have allocated the lion’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funding it received — $2.4 million of the $2.8 million award — towards the match required for federal grants in a partnership with SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC. If the companies win the grants, they promise to bring broadband internet service to all but a small portion of the rural county.
This isn’t the first time the County Commission has tried to tackle the problem of lack of internet access in rural areas of the county.
In 2017, before the federal government decided to throw meaningful amounts of money into getting internet service to rural America, then county-chairman Allen Poole and the commissioners at that time, allocated $200,000 of special purpose local option sales tax revenue toward a controversial agreement brokered to entice companies to build wireless internet towers in rural Haralson County.
The company that answered that call was Calhoun-based company iWispr. It was tasked with building towers to serve rural areas of the county with wireless internet access. The deal allowed the company to be reimbursed up to $200,000 for equipment, which it then leased and at the end of the three-year contract, purchased for $10. The company also had planned to put about $800,000 into the project, according to the agreement.
Eric McDonald, president of the Haralson County Development Association, which the Commission charged with completing the deal with iWispr, said the contract ended on Dec. 14, 2020. At that time, iWispr had signed up about 135 customers and were signing up more daily, he said.
However, Commissioner David Tarpley, who opposed the deal at the time, said he believes the deal was not successful.
“It wasn’t a modern way of doing things,” Tarpley said. “It was the best we had at the time, but it wasn’t a long-term solution.”
Attempts to reach iWispr Managing Member Jamie Layson, for comment in time for this article were unsuccessful.
Tarpley is pleased with the deal that the county made with SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC even though that deal will cost the county 12 times as much as the iWispr deal. This broadband service, which will run on a fiber network throughout the county, is more expensive, but it provides better service, he said.
“I have all the confidence in the world in SyncGlobal and Carroll EMC,” Tarpley said. “I really believe this will be what works for us and works for our people.”
McDonald said the agreement with iWispr was successful for what it was. But the county had vastly underestimated the problem and the cost of the solution to rural access.
At the time of the first deal, the county estimated about 1,500 structures were unserved. However, according to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, about 46% of the county is still considered unserved. Haralson is considered the least served county in the 15 counties in the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, McDonald said. This is after Comcast has improved and expanded its service in Tallapoosa and wireless internet providers including iWisper and HCi have grown in the county, he said.
According to SyncGlobal, this new partnership, will benefit about 6,262 structures.
Haralson Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley said the pandemic intensified the problem of lack of internet access as county students were not able to keep up with students in areas with more robust internet service and people who were sent home to work were hampered by poor or nonexistent service.
“Internet is the future,” Ridley said.
The partnership with iWispr was a learning experience for county administrators, McDonald said.
“We learned a lot about the need. We learned a lot about the technologies. We learned a lot about partnerships,” McDonald said. “We learned a lot about process.”
That has helped them confidently move into this new partnership — that and the fact that they know their new partners. The county has worked with Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal in different capacities for decades, McDonald said.
This time the product is easy to prove — every structure in the included area will have fiber going right to it. With wireless it was all dependent on topography and much more ambiguous which structures might pick up a signal, he said.
It is more expensive, he added, but per house, because it hits so many structures it is a bargain compared to wireless. So it is a better value.
And this time there will be federal oversight.
“It’s not left up to the local level to decide if this is a success, which helps so much,” McDonald said.
Ridley said while he believes the iWispr partnership was a success because it did bring service to households that did not have access before, he’s excited about the opportunities offered by the new partnership. The $2.4 million the county has allocated is just 10% of the total cost of the project, so it is a real bargain.
“It’ll get us a lot further for a lot less than we could get on our own,” Ridley said.
