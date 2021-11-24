Bremen City Schools will see a change in leadership in the upcoming school year.
Superintendent David Hicks announced his retirement as of Jan. 1, 2023, and the school board announced that it will begin the search process for a new superintendent in January 2022.
Hicks has served as superintendent of the Bremen City Schools since 2010.
“There’s not many superintendents who have the honor of serving at one school system that long,” Hicks said. “It’s really unheard of actually.”
But Bremen City Schools are different. There have been only five superintendents heading the system in its 50 years of existence. That is just one of the good things at the school system; another is the Board of Education members, Hicks said.
“They never micromanage,” he said. “They hold me accountable. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve got to do my job. But they let me do my job.”
All that creates a stable school system that is able to build on its assets rather than constantly changing ideas and programs as board members and superintendents move in and out, he said.
Board member Brandall Lovvorn agreed. Lovvorn has been a board member for 26 years and this will be the third superintendent search he has participated in, he said. One of the things high on his list of qualifications for the new superintendent is someone who will be willing and able to give the school system 10 years, Lovvorn said.
He would like someone who would have some children in the school system so that they have a vested interest in the well-being of the students. He also would like someone who has worked a variety of roles in education including teaching, Lovvorn said.
“I don’t care if they’re male or female, or (what) race,” Lovvorn said. “I just want the right person for the job.”
That, he said, is the most important function of a board member — hiring the best superintendent for the system and the community.
“We want to go to the next level — excellence in everything we do,” Lovvorn said. “You want to keep moving forward. That’s what it’s all about.”
Hicks said he loves the school system and the Bremen community; but it’s time for him to move on from his role.
“Personally it was time, and then also as a school system. I think it’s time for someone else to take the reins and continue to push it forward,” he said.
Hicks, 50, doesn’t plan to retire completely, though.
“I may look for other education opportunities,” Hicks said. “Or I may do something just completely outside of education, but I’ll definitely do something.”
Hicks has worked in education since he graduated from college, he said. He began his career as a high school social studies teacher at Vienna in Dooley County, Georgia.
After a few years, Hicks moved into an administrative position, he said. In 2001, Hicks and his family moved to the Carrollton area.
“When I moved to Carrollton, I became the principal at Carrollton Junior High School in 2001 and worked there until 2007,” Hicks said. “Then from 2007 to 2010, I worked as the superintendent in Hart County, which is up in the Northeast side of the state, right before you get into South Carolina.”
In 2010, Hicks came back to Georgia, this time to Bremen to serve as superintendent.
Even as he leaves, Hicks is thinking about the best way to leave the system. That’s why he chose to leave in January rather than at the end of the school year. If a superintendent begins with the system in January, he or she will be part of the budget process and hiring for the next school year, Hicks said.
“If you come in July 1, all of those things have been decided,” he said. “So much gets done second semester getting ready for the new year.”
The system will advertise for a new superintendent in early January through the end of February. After reviewing the applications, the board members expect to do initial interviews and in May announce finalist(s). They plan to announce their pick for new superintendent at the June 13, 2022, board meeting.
Taylor Jackson of The Times-Georgian contributed to this article.
