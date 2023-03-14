A packed agenda at the Tallapoosa City Council meeting Monday night started off with discussion of new construction of residential condominiums or townhomes to be built off of Abracoochee Road.
“I consider myself [to be] a developer rather than a builder,” said Stephen Sapp, Owner of Frank Norment Homes, LLC. Sapp’s company has received many awards locally including best builder in Haralson County and Carroll County.
“What we’re looking to do is build some townhome condominium concepts, specifically catering to the 55 and over crowd,” Sapp said.
Sapp is looking to start break ground in the next six to nine months, having 15-20 total built in the next three to four years. The homes will be split with two entrances; one for the 55+ community and the other for single family homes.
“Most of [the townhomes] will be two stories but some will be single story,” said Sapp. “We just feel like there’s still a market for people that may want to be on [the single family] side. They may be handicap or other reasons why they don’t want to travel up some steps.”
Local resident Greg Dewberry, president of Civil Solutions, discussed the installation of a football field at Rayford Robert Park.
“It does appear that it will fit in the outfields of one of the larger fields there,” Dewberry said. “You’ll have to remove some fencing, maybe some landscaping. Access will be off the J Hugh Street.”
Dewberry stated that only some parking could be installed. “It won’t be much,” he said. “Especially parking for officials or personnel, handicap or something like that.”
Marcus Newman, a local resident and coach for local kids’ sports, stepped forward with questions about the idea for a football field.
“I’m pushing for gymnastics,” Newman said. “I don’t have to have 24 kids to have a team. I know we want a football field and I certainly don’t mind, it’s my favorite thing to do. There were 12 kids that played football last year. If we could reallocate that money to give the rest of the community something to do. Our girl sports is declining. We don’t have anything for girls to do. That’s my concern.”
“If we could reallocate to go to something that is more beneficial to more kids in the community,” continued Newman. “I’m definitely not opposed to [the football field].”
Newman went on to mention how balancing baseball and football practices would be difficult being that each team could need the field at the same time. More information on the matter will be discussed at the next work session.
The council members also discussed the alcohol ordinance. The buildings that sell food and alcohol are required to give a quarterly report stating their sales per month. More information will come after the next work session.
The council members also discussed minor business such as painting the police station. library and two rooms at one of the county schools.
