A packed agenda at the Tallapoosa City Council meeting Monday night started off with discussion of new construction of residential condominiums or townhomes to be built off of Abracoochee Road.

“I consider myself [to be] a developer rather than a builder,” said Stephen Sapp, Owner of Frank Norment Homes, LLC. Sapp’s company has received many awards locally including best builder in Haralson County and Carroll County.

Trending Videos