Jason Blackmon was sworn in as Haralson County chief magistrate judge on Friday after former judge, Brandon Heath, resigned his post of 11 years amid a state investigation.
Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy said the Magistrate Court clerk called him on Wednesday to process some warrants because Heath had resigned immediately after meeting with the Judicial Qualifications Commission that day. The commission is a body that investigates complaints of judicial misconduct. It has authority over all judges in the state.
Commission Director Chuck Boring confirmed that the commission does have an open investigation into Heath. Since it is an open investigation, he could not comment further, Boring said.
According to information on the commission’s website, the commission investigates complaints of willful misconduct in office, willful and persistent failure to perform the duties of office, habitual intemperance, conviction of a crime of moral turpitude and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and either handles the discipline or sends the case on for further action.
Removal from office or suspension are the most serious sanctions that can be imposed by the judicial system. Some sanctions never become public and are dealt with privately, the commission’s website notes.
The resignation caught the local courts by surprise and created a problem for the Magistrate Court, which had cases scheduled for hearings and no associate judge to hear them. Heath had never appointed an associate judge, and this was not the first time he’d been called on to sign warrants for local law enforcement when Heath couldn’t be reached, Murphy said.
In addition, Judge Meng Lim was suspended after having been charged — but not indicted by a Haralson County Grand Jury — in a domestic incident, he said.
“We were in a scramble to find somebody,” Murphy said. “We were able to get an assistant magistrate from Polk County (for Thursday).”
Murphy appointed Blackmon to serve the remainder of Heath’s term, through Dec. 31. Plans are underway for a replacement Republican candidate for the November ballot, Murphy said.
Murphy worked with Blackmon’s father, who served as the county’s probate judge, he said in a written statement.
“I’m confident Jason will serve the magistrate court with honor and integrity, just like his father served,” Murphy wrote. “I’m grateful Jason was willing to step up and serve our county in this unexpected time of need.”
Blackmon is a 1983 graduate of Haralson County High School. He attended the University of West Georgia, Columbus State University and received a certificate in criminal justice from Georgia Highlands College, Blackmon said. He has served as a post commander for the Georgia State Patrol and also has served with the Haralson County Sheriff’s office. He is currently employed at Wayne Davis Concrete in the safety and environmental department.
Blackmon said his 30 years experience with the Georgia State Patrol has made him very familiar with Georgia law and he worked directly with the Magistrate Court for more than 2 years when he served as administrator of the Haralson County Jail.
The opportunity came up quickly, Blackmon said. He was asked if he’d be interested in the position on Thursday, sworn in on Friday and went straight to work, Blackmon said.
Heath served as chief magistrate judge since 2009. He had overwhelmingly won the June 9 primary election for the Republican nomination for the seat with 5,179 votes to his opponent, Roger Blue’s 1,915 votes. No Democratic candidate qualified for the election.
If Blue had received at least 40% of the vote, or 2,070 votes, he could have been called upon to replace Heath, Murphy said.
