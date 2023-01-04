A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in the lobby of the new Bremen High School Wednesday morning when a new point of pride for the Blue Devils nation was officially welcomed to the community.
The ultra-modern, highly-equipped structure opens for Bremen High School students when classes resume today, Thursday, January 5, following the holiday break.
The new BHS facility was built at a cost of approximately $17.75 million dollars. The project was funded through a variety of sources, including bond proceeds (68%), SPLOST (20%), state funding (9%), and other local funds (3%).
The 66,200 square-foot structure includes:
28 new classrooms, forensic science lab, chemistry, biology, science and business labs complete new administration and counselor suites, state-of-the-art special education suite and art studio.
“We would like to thank all of our students, teachers and staff for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during this long process,” said Superintendent Shannon Christian.
He added that more work is to come as a large wing of the school that was built more than 70 years ago will be coming down during the next few months. The vacate area will be turned into a large, landscaped courtyard that will be used for a variety of purposes.
It was also noted during the ceremony that there were no lost time accidents during the two-year construction.
”I think that was one of the best things that we did,” he added.
