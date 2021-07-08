The crack of rifles being fired followed by the metallic clink of shell casings hitting the sidewalk — three shots from three rifles, a three-volley salute, performed by members of the Haralson County Veterans Association ended the Independence Day program in Tallapoosa on Saturday.
“A three-volley salute at funerals has a section where three of the spent shells are slid into the flag being presented, once folded,” said Scott Pope, a member of the Haralson County Veterans Association. “The three shells stand for duty, honor and country.”
On Saturday, the salute was meant to honor the service of the dozens of men and women whose names can be found in the Medal of Honor Park in Tallapoosa. Some died for their country; others came back to live full lives. But all made the commitment to fight for the nation, even if they never had to fire a rifle at anyone.
The members of the association dedicated the program to the “Forgotten Service,” of military members who are overlooked by the public and even by the Veterans Administration.
Ely Elefante, the master of ceremony for the event, noted that a 1980 law changed the definition of a veteran to a military member who had served 180 consecutive days — not including training — or 20 years in the National Guard or Reserves. Many reservists and guardsman never reach that definition. Additionally, those who served in peacetime can feel they didn’t make the same sacrifice as war-time veterans, although they were ready to, Elefante said.
He asked active or past members of the Reserves or the National Guard to stand.
“They can be sent to war, and they have. They can train, and they do. They can be overseas, and they’ve done that. They can be called up for state or federal disasters … riots and protests, yet they are denied the very title they have earned, that of being a veteran,” Elefante said. “To you we honor here today, know that we at the Haralson County Veterans Association recognize your service and sacrifice and open our group up to you as friends to be members to be called sisters and brothers not because we have to, but because we want to and most of all because you earned it.”
Two National Guard members in the crowd said they were grateful for the recognition. Spc. Hannah Robertson and Spc. Jacob Peppers have both served the 180 consecutive days to earn veteran status, but they said they work with people who haven’t.
“It really does, just feel wrong,” Peppers said. “There are soldiers in my unit that have served longer than I have, that have gone on active duty tours overseas where I haven’t. They’ve really served more time than I have, but they haven’t met that 180 days even in combat zones and stuff to be recognized as veterans.”
Robertson agreed.
“Just like they said, you almost feel like you shouldn’t stand when they say veterans stand,” she said. “It makes you feel like you’re not a part of it.”
The veterans also recognized non-veterans with their Citizens Service Action awards — Bill Dodd, who began a military museum that he plans to donate to the association for a Haralson County military museum, and the late mayor William “Pete” Bridges,
Bridges was recognized posthumously by Sammy Robinson, president of the association, and Paula Pope.
“Pete became a staunch supporter and friend of this small group,” Pope said. “The very group before you today, and with his support, the Haralson County Veterans Association, worked with him and the city to build one if not the best Veterans Park in the county and in this country.”
Barbara Bridges, his widow, accepted the award, saying that Pete loved his city, Haralson County and the United States.
While Bridges could no longer speak at the program, his presence was felt throughout. Mayor Pro Tempore Jacqueline Brown tearfully reminded those gathered that in the past, Bridges would start his speech at the program by wishing his mother, an Independence Day baby, a happy birthday. His love for his mother and his love for Tallapoosa were inherent in his character, she said.
“Today, Pete, though not here in person is surely with us still with the same pride for our city and still with the same pride for our people,” Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.