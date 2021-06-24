Those of us who were around back in 1963, when President John Kennedy was assassinated, can still remember witnessing the shooting of accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald by Jack Ruby. We were amazed at the power of television to bring history into our homes.
All that activity led to the formation of the Warren Commission, led by former Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, to investigate the situation surrounding the assassination. The Warren Commission released its 888-page report on Sept. 24, 1964. The report concluded Oswald acted alone, as did Ruby in his gunning down Oswald. While the report was controversial, it represented the way our government responds to traumatic situations, when U.S. citizens want to know what happened.
An estimated 29 million people viewed the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot this year. They watched it not on the old black-and-white tiny screens of the 1960s, but on color, wide, flat, giant screen TVs of current technology. The mayhem was covered better than any other event in history, with network cameras and extensive closed circuits cameras throughout the building and on outside grounds.
While the Kennedy assassination was one of the most traumatic events in recent American history, it was not the threat to our democracy that the Jan. 6 riots were. While there was early concern foreign powers might be involved in the Kennedy killing, the transition of power to Vice-President Lyndon Johnson was performed with ease.
Only five months out since the Capitol insurrection, some Republicans are trying to tell us it was nothing more than a crowd of rowdy tourists visiting the Capitol. The truth is during those few hours on Jan. 6, our democracy was hanging by a thread. Make no mistake, the whole event was planned by former President Donald Trump and his cult followers, with the sole purpose of stopping the official certification of Joe Biden, winner of the Nov. 3 election, as U.S. president. They were spreading the Big Lie, that the election was stolen.
It was a miracle and the bravery of the Capitol police that saved our democracy and kept the loss of life to only five. A few miscalculations could have been disastrous. What if the mob had been able to kidnap congressional officials or had caught and lynched Vice-President Mike Pence? What if those alert clerks had not picked up the Electoral College ballot boxes and carried them to safety?
Fortunately, we can only speculate, but it seems likely Trump would have declared martial law, declaring it was necessary for him to remain in office, thus stopping the democratic transfer of power.
Surely these questions deserve an independent study commission, so we can find out, once and for all, how the riot came about and how we can prevent future similar occurances. It’s no surprise that Republicans have called on the country to “move on” and only seven Republican senators joined all the Democratic senators in trying to authorize the commission. Three more Republicans were needed for the legislation to pass.
More recently, 21 Republican House members voted against a proclamation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the Capitol Police. If you examine the list of no-voters, you’ll find the names of those representatives who proclaim wacko conspiracy theories, promote the Big Lie and were likely themselves involved in the Jan. 6 conspiracy.
Just as we must never forget 9/11 and what happened that day, we also must never forget the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy. We need to understand how it ever could have happened and make sure it never happens again.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
