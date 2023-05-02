Mrs. Nancy “Mo” Elaine Kell Harrison, age 74, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away April 26, 2023. She was born August 12, 1948 in Atlanta, GA to the late Floyd Kell and Jacqueline Polk Gillman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother in law, Dianne and Mike McMichael.
Nancy, sometimes affectionately called “Mo” or “Granny Mo” enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and crocheting. She was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church in Alpharetta. Above all else, she loved and adored her grandchildren the most.
