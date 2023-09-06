My co-worker at Walmart and eventual confidant Andy was the one who brought Jimmy Buffett into strong focus for me in my Senior year of high school. He had been a student in my mom’s language arts class, and his mother lived a short distance from our home. A college student a few years older than me at that point, he had picked up the part-time job in town and along with it, extensive, drawn out, music-related discussions with me. We exchanged artist recommendations and dubbed cassette tapes fairly quickly once we were within each others’ orbit. He turned me on to Eric Clapton’s 1982 compilation, “Timepieces: The Best of Eric Clapton” and the 1976 David Bowie hits collection “ChangesOneBowie”. I also got my first copy of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1979 compilation “Gold & Platinum” through our relationship.

Following those musical discoveries, Andy was the first Jimmy Buffett fan I had ever known. I seem to recall he had a copy of Buffett’s million-selling 1985 compilation, “Songs You Know By Heart: Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hits”, and was a fan of many of his other releases preceding that one. Once I listened to the album, I remembered hearing the 1977 single “Margaritaville” from that year’s album, “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes”, on most radio stations after its release. I grew to love that song and its fellow hits from the compilation, “Cheeseburger In Paradise”, “Pencil Thin Mustache”, “Come Monday”, and “Grapefruit--Juicyfruit”, specifically.